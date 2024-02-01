Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

Everything you've ever heard about Berlin is probably true. At least when it has to do with rats, bats or neighborhood help.

Did you know that Time Out Magazine Berlin was voted into the top 3 best cities in 2024? Yes, you heard that right. Criteria here included the spirit and the opportunities that the individual places have to offer. And hey, you and I know full well that the placement is totally justified….

1. … because not New York, but Berlin is the city of unlimited possibilities:

2. This also means that sometimes you wake up in the morning and find a surprise on your balcony:

3. Your neighborhood in Berlin likes to spin the “How do I make other people’s lives hell today” wheel of fortune every day:

4. But don't worry, people here are at least self-reflective and know where their problems lie:

5. And they also know before you that you have a problem:

6. Oh, and speaking of dogs:

7. But hey, let's not talk too much about the negative things in Berlin. Because here we also help each other:

8. In this city you can talk openly about your concerns and wishes:

9. The public here is always ready to listen to you. Even when it comes to relationship problems:

10. Unfortunately, they show up here in Berlin more often than you think:

11. But if you find someone, you can steal horses with him or her. Or Duplo's:

12. Just no bikes please, that's really nasty:

13. Better clear out your bulky waste, otherwise the ad will be out immediately:

14. Because even in Berlin, despite all the freedom and understanding, you have to stick to the rules, otherwise you will be visited by 14 bats:

15. And with that: good night!

The noise caused by screams for art installations may also be one of them Problems that you only know if you come from a big city. But hey, at least there are Spätis and S-Bahn trains and stuff here. So only if the Public transport strike isn't happening and you have to find relief with memes.

