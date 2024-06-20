Euro 2024 continues its course and has given us some memorable matches. This edition, held in Germany, is very special since it could be the last participation of several top-level footballers. Below we present the figures who could be living their last Euro.
The 34-year-old full-back is one of the oldest players in the Three Lions squad. He is currently 34 years old, so it seems difficult for him to be summoned again for the 2028 edition, when he will be 38. He was part of the England squad in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Euros, in addition to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. It will probably reach the 2026 fair.
The 37-year-old French forward is a historic figure for his team. He has represented Les Bleus at the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 Euro Cups, as well as the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. It seems unlikely that he will make it to the 2028 Euros.
The Portuguese is a true football legend. Cristiano Ronaldo is not only one of the few players to play in five World Cups, but he also broke the record in Europe and is the first footballer to play in six editions of the Euro (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024). . At 39 years old, it seems unlikely that he will be able to reach the 2028 competition, but ‘Bug’ should never be ruled out.
Curiously, the Spanish full-back has only played in a couple of Euro Cups (2012 and 2024). The veteran, world champion with the Red Fury in 2010, is experiencing the twilight of his career and it seems that at 38 years old he will not be able to make it to the tournament that will be held in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
If we talk about great world figures who would be playing in their last Euro Cup, we must mention Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers in history. The 38-year-old goalkeeper is still at a high level, but the competition is close behind him and it seems that there could soon be a change in the German goal. Neuer has competed in four Euros (2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024) and four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).
Kroos, one of the best midfielders in history, has announced that he will retire from professional football after his activity with the German national team ends at Euro 2024. Toni played in the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions, as well as the World Cup. from 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Germany is in a process of generational change. In addition to Neuer and Kroos, another element that would not reach Euro 2028 is Müller. The Bayern Munich forward has played in the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions of the UEFA tournament, in addition to the World Cups in South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar. At 34 years old, it seems unlikely that he will make it to the next Euro.
Blind may be one of the names with the least spotlight on this list, but he has undoubtedly played an important role for the Netherlands in the last decade. The versatile footballer was called up for the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, in addition to playing in the 2020 and 2024 Euro Cups. At 34 years old, he probably won’t make it to the 2028 Euros.
The Belgian center back played for clubs such as Ajax, Tottenham and Benfica. Vertonghen has marked an era with the Red Devils and has played in three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and three Euros (2016, 2020 and 2024). He is currently 37 years old and plays for Anderlecht.
The Croatian midfielder is one of the best in history. He has eight European Championships on his resume (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024), in addition to four World Cups. At 38 years old, it seems that he will have time for one more World Cup, but another Euro seems almost impossible.
Perisic is another of the elements that wore the Croatia jersey for several years. The lethal attacker was part of his team in the Euros of 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024. He also has three World Cups. He is currently 35 years old, so it seems that this will be his last Euro Cup.
The Danish footballer is currently 37 years old. Although it is true that goalkeepers can extend his career more than a field player, he will not be able to play in the 2028 Euro Cup. With Denmark he played in the 2020 and 2024 editions, in addition to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Tadic is one of the least renowned players on this list, but his career is outstanding. He is currently 35 years old and is playing in his first Euro Cup. He played with Serbia in the 2018 Russia and 2022 World Cups in Qatar.
The Pole is one of the most lethal forwards in European football in the last decade. He played in the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions of the Euro Cup, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. Despite still being an elite player at 35 years old, it does not seem like he will make it to the 2028 event.
Witsel is part of that Belgian generation that seemed ready for great things, but did not end up winning any titles. He played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, in addition to the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Euros. He is currently 35 years old.
More news about Euro 2024
#football #figures #playing #Euro #Cup
Leave a Reply