Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

“Egg salad. Repulsive in the past, now a dream come true.”

I used to not like cheese. Yes, really, it sounds totally impossible, but it’s true! Today I’m the first to grate Parmesan over every dish. As a child you had certain preferences, which (fortunately) change in the course of life. And the other way around, it’s also possible that you didn’t like things at all in the past and celebrate all the more now.

Redditor u/C_Corone therefore wanted to know from the FragReddit community: “Which childhood disgust (culinary or otherwise) has turned into the complete opposite for you?“

I was only concentrating on the culinary no-gos from my childhood and I have to say: Yes, that makes sense. And I still don’t like half of them to this day.

1. “Broccoli. I used to choke on it, now my top 3 favorite vegetables.”

-u/lynxselkie13

2. “Stuffed Olives = Gold Today.”

-u/GrandRub

3. “I could have thrown up at the thought of eating mushrooms. Then I realized years later that I like fresh mushrooms and the nasty ones were just pickled mushrooms.”

-u/Skevinger

4. “Egg salad. Repulsive in the past, now a dream come true.”

-u/Tahu-Nuva

5. “Leek. As a kid, I almost puked if the leeks on my mom’s pizza portion just touched mine. Today there is nothing better than pizza with leeks and eggs.”

-u/autocrat

6. “The taste of coffee was a real impertinence as a kid, as was beer and wine. Now I like all three flavors. Coffee smelled so good that the taste was a real disappointment, but thankfully that has changed.”

-u/distelwaldweg

7. “I hated garlic as a kid. Now, most of the people I cook for are scared of the amount of garlic I regularly use as soon as they walk into the kitchen.”

-u/brtprt

8. “Feta – could (and did) throw up as a kid just from the smell. Now I just pop feta into almost every dish because I find it so delicious.”

-u/InspCotta

9. “Pasta, I used to hate it, but now I love it in almost every form.”

-u/Independent-Monk8700

10. “Spinach. I didn’t like him at all as a kid. Now I love spinach.”

-u/Corma85

11. “I used to dislike mozzarella, weirdly enough. Probably because of the soft consistency.”

-u/tilletiltiltil

12. “Mustard. Didn’t like it before, now I can’t eat my bratwurst without it.”

-u/CaptnBlackySmurf

13. “Dark chocolate. I now eat it better than white or milk chocolate.”

-u/Billifish

14. “Just recently learned that I like physalis. After forever vilifying them when I ate them once when I was 5 or so.”

u/RakkelHanHans

15. “Wine! I will never forget the taste on my tongue when I was allowed to drink this red wine at my first Holy Communion. Thought I’d get it again. A dream today.”

-u/SumDen

What things did you dislike in the past? Feel free to share it with us in the comments!

Or look at this one 18 photos that I know only show food, but definitely look alive. And you can find even more (really delicious) content on the Facebook pages BuzzFeed UK and BuzzFeed UK Trending.

Some answers have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.