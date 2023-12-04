The present and immediate future of Latin America is shaping up to be difficult: the triumph of the ultra-conservative Javier Milei in Argentina, the almost imminent re-election of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, the political crisis in Guatemala, the crisis in Haiti, the Dina Boluarte regime in Peru, the Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua and the human rights crisis in Mexico, to highlight a few issues, outline a scenario of shocks and social convulsions for the entire region.

Against this backdrop, and after almost 6 years of waiting also due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,600 feminists and dissidents met from November 22 to 25 to hold the 15 Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting (EFLAC) in El Salvador. This meeting is the most relevant for the articulation of the Latin Caribbean feminist movement and began to take place in 1981. Bogotá, Colombia, was its first headquarters and brought together 280 women and it was then that the 25N as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to honor the Patria sisters, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal, who were murdered by the secret police of the Dominican Republic in 1960.

In the EFLAC, which are held on average every 3 years, a good part of the course of the regional feminist struggle has been outlined in the last 42 years. In them, the exchange of experiences, debates, dissents and strategies is key. For this edition, which included the second Central American Feminist Meeting in its organizational process, 12 thematic axes were drawn up that covered: democratic setbacks and fundamentalisms; transformation of hegemonic models from feminisms; comprehensive feminist protection; free and legal abortion; diverse and emancipatory genders and sexualities; gender violence; feminist cities; decolonial feminisms, anti-racism and intersectionality; feminist autonomy; art and culture as a field of feminist transformation, this axis was one of the big bets in this edition.

To work on them, 12 assemblies were held, one for each theme. In addition, nearly 200 self-convened activities were carried out in which other topics were addressed such as sexual health, violence in lesbian couples, feminist soccer, sex work, care, the dictatorship in Nicaragua, the political context in Guatemala, as well as an experimental space for feminist art and musical concerts with Sara Curruchich (Guatemala), Yela Quim (Colombia), La Straw y las Musas Descargas (El Salvador) and Sara Hebe (Argentina), among others, and for the first time spaces were opened to talk about the relevance of journalism and feminist communication.

For Salvadoran feminists, this EFLAC was relevant because it represented the possibility of making visible the contributions of Central American feminisms that resist exceptional regimes (El Salvador and Honduras), political crises (Guatemala), and extractive projects (Panama). It was also an opportunity to create a Salvadoran feminist memory, since 30 years passed for the meeting to be held in El Salvador again.

This Central American country hosted the sixth edition of the EFLAC in 1993, then it was experiencing a period of war, which began in 1981 and concluded in 1992 with the signing of the Peace Accords. This 2023, the country lives under a regime of exception (decreed in March 2022) that annuls constitutional guarantees and inhibits, among other things, social protest for the sake of security. Furthermore, it is on the eve of the presidential elections, scheduled for early February 2024, in which the re-election of Nayib Bukele seems imminent, whose government maintains a strong hand against gangs and is pleased that the Miss Universe pageant has been held. in the country.

Although the Latin Caribbean scenario appears to be plagued with obstacles, feminists and dissidents sought to articulate other routes to face what is to come both within the movement and outside it.

A key point, they agreed, is the union of everyone. “The EFLAC is a transfeminist pact for a life free of violence,” they stated in it.to declaration of the Meeting. They are aware that challenging moments are coming but the union, without leaving out the discussions, will take on other meanings. Feminisms are not homogeneous and intersectionality, the decolonial and anti-racist perspective mark urgent points to be addressed, since in what way are new worlds drawn if colonial and capitalist dynamics and structures are reproduced?

Therefore, a crucial part of this EFLAC was to put the role of black and decolonial feminisms more at the center. And, after the application and voting process, which is how the venues for the Meeting are chosen, it was determined that Haiti, supported by the Dominican Republic, will be the next country in which the 16 EFLAC will be held.

The challenge is not to let go. “In times of crisis and processes of authoritarian restitution, networks save our lives,” maintain Latin Caribbean feminists and dissidents. The attacks to come will test their networks. But, I must admit, seeing them share spaces, ideas, feelings, laughter and dance, gives hope. Just like seeing the demands, the united cries of:

“Respect for the popular vote in Guatemala

We demand non-militarization intervention in Haiti

Freedom for political prisoners in Nicaragua

We stand in solidarity with feminists in Argentina

“We want a free Palestine!”

Because it is shown that feminisms, with everything and their cracks or differences, do outline a more livable future for everyone, everyone, everyone.

Lizbeth Hernandez She is a Mexican journalist, editor and independent photographer. She is a lesbian and founder of Kaja Negra. As a reporter and photographer she has focused on social movements, human rights, feminisms and the LGBTI+ agenda.

