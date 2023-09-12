Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

If you’ve ever thought your feet needed a little more ogre style, Crocs now has the solution.

You know, sometimes you just see a product and you feel like that The design could have come straight from a bad horror film. At least that’s how I felt when I saw that a collaboration between DreamWorks and Crocs had been created that (didn’t) work out.

Honestly? I would wear the new Crocs somehow. © Crocs via @DiscussingFilm on Twitter

Yes, you see correctly. These are Shrek Crocs. The fancy shoes that you put lots of colorful pins in as a child (or even as an adult) and that are probably slowly coming back into fashion. Personally, I find it really funny, but also incredibly Shrek-like. I think the designers behind this idea might have been a bit green behind the ears (haha).

Just like the following masterpieces that I will definitely see in my nightmares tonight:

1. Will this creepy figure soon be wearing the new Shrek Crocs?

2. I think this picture would have looked more realistic if only it had a pair of ogres on its feet instead of high heels:

3. But hey, better if you sound like someone from a swamp instead of an octopus:

4. Was that supposed to be Donkey?

5. If I burned my fingers doing this, I would scream like an ogre:

6. Okay, enough Shrek jokes. Instead, a question: What the hell is this balcony supposed to do?

7. Oh and by the way: There are worse shoes than Crocs, namely the ones you walk the whole street in:

8. This bed certainly won’t make me green with envy:

9. And in this bathroom I would just lie on my face:

10. No design fail item without a bathtub with carpet:

Without kidding, what’s the deal with bathrooms and carpets?

11. A risky game: Do you accidentally clean your toilet with dish soap or your dishes with toilet cleaner?

12. Quiz question: What is this? A: A wasp’s nest, B: A mummy, C: Failed woodchip wallpaper or D: A Moon Knight mask?

13. Does this advertisement advertise the Shrek Crocs?

14. I’d rather have some of Pikachu:

15. Oh God, I said too much, now he found me:

Let’s go real quick Check out these 20 calming images that you can definitely use right now.