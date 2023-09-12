If you’ve ever thought your feet needed a little more ogre style, Crocs now has the solution.
You know, sometimes you just see a product and you feel like that The design could have come straight from a bad horror film. At least that’s how I felt when I saw that a collaboration between DreamWorks and Crocs had been created that (didn’t) work out.
Yes, you see correctly. These are Shrek Crocs. The fancy shoes that you put lots of colorful pins in as a child (or even as an adult) and that are probably slowly coming back into fashion. Personally, I find it really funny, but also incredibly Shrek-like. I think the designers behind this idea might have been a bit green behind the ears (haha).
Just like the following masterpieces that I will definitely see in my nightmares tonight:
1. Will this creepy figure soon be wearing the new Shrek Crocs?
2. I think this picture would have looked more realistic if only it had a pair of ogres on its feet instead of high heels:
3. But hey, better if you sound like someone from a swamp instead of an octopus:
4. Was that supposed to be Donkey?
5. If I burned my fingers doing this, I would scream like an ogre:
6. Okay, enough Shrek jokes. Instead, a question: What the hell is this balcony supposed to do?
7. Oh and by the way: There are worse shoes than Crocs, namely the ones you walk the whole street in:
8. This bed certainly won’t make me green with envy:
9. And in this bathroom I would just lie on my face:
10. No design fail item without a bathtub with carpet:
Without kidding, what’s the deal with bathrooms and carpets?
11. A risky game: Do you accidentally clean your toilet with dish soap or your dishes with toilet cleaner?
12. Quiz question: What is this? A: A wasp’s nest, B: A mummy, C: Failed woodchip wallpaper or D: A Moon Knight mask?
13. Does this advertisement advertise the Shrek Crocs?
14. I’d rather have some of Pikachu:
15. Oh God, I said too much, now he found me:
