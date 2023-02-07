Minus 31 degrees. Record figure so far this year. It was the thermal sensation that was reached on January 21 at nine in the morning in Cap de Vaqueira, a high mountain station in the Lleida Pyrenees (2,500 meters). Actually, the thermometer marked minus 15, but the wind gusts of 80 kilometers per hour cooled the environment to that icy record. Nothing to do, in any case, with the arctic cold that they have endured in some parts of the United States this weekend. In New Hampshire, on Saturday the Mount Washington State Park weather station (at 1,900 meters) sounded the alarm: 42 below zero on the thermometer and a wind chill of minus 76. More than thirty degrees difference between the actual and perceived temperature . “With thermal sensations of 55 below zero or less and without the appropriate clothing there is a risk of freezing in less than two minutes,” warns Mar Goméz, a PhD in Physical Sciences and author of the book ‘Meteorosensitive’ (edit. Peninsula).

And so much lag, what is it due to? Well, the wind in the case of cold and the relative humidity in the case of heat. Come on, freezing or suffocating does not depend only on the real degrees, but on those that our body perceives. This explains why zero degrees do not feel the same one day as another: “With sun and no wind, the environment will seem like zero degrees, but with gusts of 50 kilometers per hour the sensation will be like being at 8 below zero,” explains Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency. This is indicated by the AEMET data tables that quantify the thermal sensation. And the same thing happens in the summer: 34 degrees in an area with a relative humidity of 70% will seem 47 and even 54 if there are 36.

-17 degrees has been the lowest (real) temperature that thermometers have marked in Spain this year. They were recorded on January 21 at 6:10 a.m. in the Lleida Pyrenees.



So when there are heat waves and the thermometer already marks forty-odd… How far does the thermal sensation go in those cases? “Well, it barely increases because when there are those temperatures it is because the air is very warm and, therefore, the humidity is very low,” explains Rubén del Campo. Hence, with the same degrees in summer, “the suffocation” is greater in the Levant, where there is a lot of humidity, than on the plateau, for example. “When the humidity is less than 45%, no difference is noticed, from that figure, yes.”

Right now we are ending the coldest period of the year, but icy days will still come. And they will be more if there is wind. Its tremendous influence is explained by two reasons. “To understand it, you have to understand the mechanism of sweating, which is the body’s natural way of cooling itself. When it’s hot, we sweat and those water droplets, thanks to the heat of our body, evaporate. That is, by ‘stealing’ heat from the body to carry out this process, the skin cools off. When it’s hot and humid, the body can’t evaporate sweat as efficiently, so we suffocate. And the opposite happens with the wind: the air makes it evaporate quickly and that causes the body to feel colder, as if we were putting a fan on it”, explains Del Campo graphically.

No more casualties of less than 20



Therefore, the sensation of cold will be greater the faster we put that ‘fan’ (wind speed). At 5 degrees below zero and with gusts of 55 kilometers per hour, the feeling of cold is the equivalent of minus 15 degrees; at minus 10 and with winds of 80 the environment freezes up to 24 below zero… The tables are scary with data on thermal sensation of up to 81 below zero, but “in Spain thermal sensations are exceptional beyond twenty below zero”, They explain in AEMET. Of course, until those records, everything within normality.

«The Tenerife Observatory is at more than two thousand meters of altitude and at that height it is not uncommon for it to reach zero degrees. If you add gusts of 140 or 150 kilometers per hour, the thermal sensation there plummets to minus fifteen degrees. In the Canary Islands!”. And at that temperature, with the skin exposed for a long time, there is a risk, even if it is “low”, of hypothermia. “When a person is subjected to very low temperatures for too long, what happens is that the body loses heat faster than it produces it and hypothermia appears,” explains Mar Gómez.

To prevent, protect the skin. “The areas of the body most sensitive to low temperatures are the ears, nose, and fingers and toes,” warns Javier del Boz, a dermatologist at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella and vice president of the Andalusian section of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology. And this is so – he explains – “because blood circulation in these distal areas is more precarious, and cold induces vasoconstriction, that is, it makes blood flow even more difficult”.