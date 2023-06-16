Home page World

At least 15 people have been killed in a serious collision in Canada. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The police speak of what is probably the worst traffic accident in the region ever: Many seniors died when a truck crashed into a bus at the intersection of two highways in rural Canada.

At least 15 people have been killed in a serious collision between a bus and truck in Canada. Another ten people were taken to the hospital with various injuries, a police official in the central province of Manitoba said. According to initial findings, the victims were mainly senior citizens who were on the bus.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the families of the victims. His thoughts are with the injured. “I can’t imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.

According to another spokesman, the accident happened at the intersection of two highways that are not separated by bridges or underpasses in this rural part of Canada. The bus was traveling south on Highway 5 and crossing lanes on Highway 1, which is heading east. The semi-trailer was on its way there, which then drove into the bus.

Police spokesman: “Very emotionally stressful”

A total of twelve ambulances were deployed shortly before noon local time after the accident, at least one helicopter was involved and injured people flew to the larger cities of Winnipeg and Brandon. Most of the injuries were head wounds or orthopedic injuries, it said.

Another police spokesman said at the convened press conference: “I don’t think we’ve had a mass transit accident like this in Manitoba during my tenure or before. This is new for us and our investigators and it is also very emotionally draining for them.”

The exact background of the exceptionally serious accident initially remained unclear. Specialized investigators and experts in the reconstruction of collisions were deployed to bring the details of the accident to light. Information on this could also come from the two drivers. According to the police, they initially survived the crash and were treated in the hospital. dpa