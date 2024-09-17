Chihuahua— Two clashes between criminal groups have occurred in two weeks, leaving 15 dead. The first occurred in the region comprising Coyame, Manuel Benavides and Ojinaga, in which six people died and seven were arrested, while yesterday, in the Parral-Jiménez section, nine individuals were killed in a bloody skirmish.

In addition, this month another violent incident occurred in El Sauz, where five people were arrested for shooting at soldiers, which also left another dead. According to the Attorney General of the State, César Jáuregui Moreno, the main cause of these clashes is the dispute between cartels or some factions of the same criminal group, for territorial control. Yesterday, before 6 in the morning, a series of clashes were reported between members of “La Línea” and “Los Salgueiro”, at kilometer 46 +200 of the highway that leads from Parral to Jiménez, right between the municipalities of Coronado and Allende. The result was nine people dead, eight of them at the scene of the incident and one more died in a clinic in Jiménez. In addition, a woman was injured, as a bullet hit her when the passenger truck in which she was traveling crossed the area of ​​the fight. According to the description provided by the State Attorney General’s Office, of the eight bodies found on the road, six were charred and two more had gunshot wounds. At the scene, the personnel of the Forensic Services Unit also seized a completely charred four-door Ford pickup, various magazines and shells of various calibers, as well as two long weapons, one green and one black, with wooden handles. Later, at the Jiménez Regional Hospital, paramedics from Civil Protection of Villa López transferred an unidentified man, approximately 35 years old, who died while receiving medical attention for various gunshot wounds.

It was September 8th

The woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to the same hospital. At the same time, an 18-year-old male was admitted to the General Hospital of Parral, who had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back, but stated that he did not wish to comment on how he suffered these injuries. Jáuregui Moreno confirmed that the incident arose from a territorial dispute between two criminal groups, which has been going on for some time and in which members of both sides have been identified. He mentioned that this situation is being addressed and stressed that it has no relation to what happened in the part of the state where Ojinaga, Manuel Benavides and Coyame are located. It was on Sunday, September 8, from 5 in the morning, when residents reported a series of shootings in Ojinaga. The elements of the corporation found, on the streets 36 and Cuauhtémoc, in the La Pista neighborhood of Ojinaga, a white Land Rover, inside which was the body of Misael PL, 44 years old. In the same municipality, near the community known as El Mulato, they found the body of José Luis SB, inside a Chevrolet vehicle, in which they also found firearms, magazines and cartridges. On the same Sunday, the special agents located another man injured by firearm in Coyame, who works within the Municipal Police. Later on Monday, two more victims were located, abandoned in front of a funeral home on the streets Juárez and Libre Comercio, in the municipality of Ojinaga. The initial reports also indicated the presence of vehicles with armed civilians on the road that connects with Ojinaga, as well as in the nearby towns of Coyame and Manuel Benavides. They fly over the region The authorities deployed an operation and flew over the border region between Ojinaga and Manuel Benavides, known as Paso de San Antonio, where the agents detected two vehicles that apparently were transporting armed people. With the support of members of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), they managed to arrest seven people, but only four will be charged, since three of them were not found criminally responsible for the events. Also seized were 15 long weapons of different calibers, two pickup trucks (a white Chevrolet High Country model with Texas license plates and another Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen), 1,854 cartridges of various calibers, 80 chargers, 2 ballistic vests and 6 helmets. On September 6, a group of armed men had a run-in with members of the National Guard, which ended in an exchange of gunfire inside a walnut plantation on the Chihuahua-Juarez highway, at kilometer 44. In the confrontation, an alleged hitman was shot down by the GN members, who managed to evade the attack. Five men were subsequently arrested, named Miguel Angel RV, 18 years old; Jose Guadalupe Q. Q and Jesus NA, both 23 years old; Jose Fernando AG, 24 years old, and Pablo FM, 30 years old. On Thursday, September 12, they were brought to trial, accused of attempted murder, due to the fact that they allegedly shot at soldiers during an inspection, as well as the crimes of vehicle theft and possession of firearms. The arrest of the five people in a property in El Sauz on Friday 7th was carried out within the framework of a patrol carried out by military personnel in search of the two people who were kidnapped a week ago in Nuevo Delicias. Regarding the owner of the property, it has been ruled out that he is related, since it was an invasion. According to the prosecutor Jáuregui, there are indications that the detainees would be related to the theft of fuel that the Sinaloa Cartel controls in that area.

