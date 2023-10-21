Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 10/21/2023 – 15:00

This Saturday, the 21st, marks two weeks of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Last Tuesday, the 17th, the director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, stated that the war requires attention regarding the price of a barrel of oil and the exchange rate of the dollar. According to experts interviewed by This is MoneyBrazil will not have any major surprises in the short term.

“Compared to the first day of the conflict, the margin of exchange rate variation was quite limited”, says Christopher Mendonça, political scientist and professor of International Relations at Ibmec BH. On October 9, after the Saturday in which Hamas launched its first offensive against Israel, the currency closed the day at R$5.13.

Oil, on the same date, rose 4.14%. “The Middle East is the largest oil producer in the world and for this reason the energy issue becomes so sensitive in a context of instability like the one we are experiencing. However, this variation tends to be limited”, adds Mendonça.

The same ‘lack of concern’ was cited by Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy. “Petrobras is always working to observe volatility, but is very focused on its internal costs. That’s what we made a commitment to the people. Petrobras does not need to be subservient to the international price”, said the head of the department to g1.

“The exchange rate has not yet been greatly affected by the conflict in the gas strip between Israel and Hamas. Obviously, the currency fluctuation occurs reflecting the current situation and the pressure of a rise in the exchange rate becomes greater along with oil prices, when the news indicates the possibility of an expansion of the conflict involving other participants, be they Arab countries or Union countries. European Union, the United States and Russia”, explains Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at Ibmec RJ.

For Gilberto, without the international scenario of the conflict, Brazil could already expect a weaker exchange rate, tending to R$5 or below R$5, especially towards the end of the year.

“The possibility of humanitarian aid, of agreements, that in some way has a more effective participation of the UN and international organizations, even mediating conflict, so that at least the laws of war are respected and civilians are spared, this could maintain the dollar within a more comfortable level, a little above R$5 for the next few days, until the situation changes”, reinforces the professor.

A factor that could balance the difficulties with the price of oil in the medium and long term, according to Mendonça, is the recent rapprochement between the USA and Venezuela, which is also an important oil producer.