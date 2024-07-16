As I walked through the streets of Medellin, a Colombian asked me what had motivated me to return to his country for the fourth time. My answer was fluid: “The hospitality of its people, its natural diversity, the authenticity of its main cities and the quality of its coffee.” Perhaps, my answer adds to the reasons that drive millions of tourists to choose this destination annually. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Colombia was the third most visited country in Latin America in 2023.

Bogotá, the perfect mix of history and modernity

My itinerary began in Bogotá, a multicultural and dynamic city that belongs to the Andean region. Before landing, you can see the abundant vegetation that embraces the capital and contrasts with the brick buildings that dot the avenues. A good way to begin discovering this metropolis is with a panoramic view from the Monserrate hill, 3,172 meters above sea level. To reach the top, you have to climb on foot along a path of almost three kilometers.

The next stop is La Candelaria, a colorful neighborhood with cobblestone streets, colonial buildings and facades filled with urban art. The charm of the area extends to its galleries, shops, museums and theaters. Within walking distance is the Plaza de Bolívar and the Primada Cathedral. Behind this church there is an excellent option for lunch: The Cathedral Gate. This typical Colombian food restaurant offers ajiacoa typical soup with chicken, creole potatoes, corn, capers and cream. A broth that is a treat for the soul. gold Museum is another must-see. This site houses an extensive collection of gold-plated pre-Columbian pieces, a legacy of ancient civilizations.

As night fell, I needed to party and feel the festive atmosphere of Colombia, so I chose a classic: Andrew BeefThis restaurant, with capacity for 4,000 diners, is an icon. On its floors saturated with decorations and themed like heaven, hell, earth and purgatory, you can experience different atmospheres. Eating typical Colombian dishes, listening to live music, drinking aguardiente and dancing salsa are part of the experience.

On the second day I visited Chapinero, a town located north of Bogotá with a lively atmosphere hipster and artistic. Its galleries, designer shops and cafés gourmet They are a joy. Later I decided to get into local life by playing yew. This pre-Hispanic sport is recognized by the Colombian Olympic Committee and is enjoyed in bars in working-class neighborhoods where there are courts. The games consist of throwing a metal disc at a box filled with clay that has explosive fuses. The game is noisy, fun and ideal to share in a group with beer in hand.

Zipaquirá, an underground treasure

About 45 kilometers north of Bogotá is the first wonder of Colombia: the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, The cave was built in salt mines at a depth of more than 180 metres. Descending through the dark tunnel that leads to the depths of this imposing architectural creation is like embarking on a spiritual and geological journey. Along the way, you can admire blocks carved out of salt and chapels lit up with neon lights. The culmination of the walk is the central nave, built in a pit and topped by a cross carved out of salt. This place is ideal for a day trip due to its proximity to the capital.

Four days in the depths of the Amazon

The route continues, departing from El Dorado Airport on a flight to Leticia, a jungle city and gateway to the majestic Colombian Amazon. This stop is an extreme approach to nature and an intimate connection with indigenous Amazonian peoples. Upon arrival, I fulfilled my dream of sailing the world’s largest river and then settling in Kurupira, a complex of floating cabins supported by logs called Catahuas that grow in the lowland jungle.

Leticia is a jungle city and gateway to the majestic Colombian Amazon, an extreme closeness to nature. Maria Galan

Throughout my stay he guided me Edinho Bautistaa native and guide specialized in the Amazon rainforest who took me on trails where I learned about the fascinating flora and fauna of the region. Before the sun went down, the expeditions consisted of sailing the river to spot birds, visiting riverside towns, indigenous villages and nature reserves. Day and night walks through the jungle also became part of the routine. Visits to animal shelters such as Maikuchigaan organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of monkeys.

The climate of the Amazon is warm and humid most of the year. July to October sees little rainfall and is the best time of year for many tourists.

Medellin, the city of eternal spring

Just walk a few blocks to notice the peculiar urban rhythm of Medellín. Locals navigate its streets as if following a choreography in which there are no pauses between street commerce, art and reggaeton. Plaza Botero is the perfect place to appreciate this synergy and admire the 23 monumental bronze sculptures donated by the Antioquian master Fernando Botero.

15 minutes from the center is Pueblito Paisa, a recreation of a traditional Antioquian village. Its colorful architecture and views of the Aburrá Valley are worth a visit. Street vendors prepare delicious dishes salmagundichopped fruit with ice and condensed milk that is a celebration of flavors.

At meal time, the River Market It is a great choice to try traditional dishes at a good price. The Colombian picada is highly recommended, which includes empanadas, patacones, chorizo, meat and pork. Also the lechona: stuffed pork accompanied with arepa. In Colombia, the food is exquisite!

This dynamic metropolis is characterised by its parks and recreational spaces. One of my favourites is the Barefoot Park, a refuge from the asphalt where people take off their shoes to dip their feet in fountains, walk through a small bamboo forest or on sandy surfaces.

Medellín is a metropolis characterized by its parks and recreational spaces. Maria Galan

My second day was spent in what was once called “the birthplace of Pablo Escobar”. Comuna 13 It was once one of the most dangerous places in the country, but today it is the artistic heart of Medellín. Its transformation tells a story of resilience and vindication that can be read between the lines of graffiti and rap verses. In its crowded streets full of tourists, there is an aroma of Latin pride, struggle and overcoming. Entering its galleries, climbing its particular escalators and seeing musical performances by its neighbors is quite an experience. To make my visit I hired a tour with local guides.

Guatapé and the Peñol Stone

The tenth day of the trip was Guatapé, a town in Antioquia 75 kilometers from Medellín that dazzles with its houses painted in multiple colors. The town can be visited in a maximum of three hours and the journey ends at the Piedra del Peñol, a 220-meter-high monolith considered one of the most precious natural wonders of Colombia. Climbing its 702 steps is quite a challenge, but it is worth reaching the top to have a panoramic view of a beautiful reservoir.

The most beautiful river in the world

The last three days concluded in one of the most fascinating places in Colombia: Crystals Pipe. This treasure is located in the Sierra de La Macarena and is known as “the river of five colors” or “the most beautiful river in the world.” Nicknames justified when you appreciate the pink, yellow, green, red and black hues in its waters.

Caño Cristal River is known as “the river of five colors” or “the most beautiful river in the world.” MARIEL GALÁN

The exploration of this natural wonder begins by boarding a speedboat to navigate the Guayabero River and approach the Sierra la Macarena Natural Parkwhere Caño Cristales is located. To stay in its surroundings I stayed at La Manigua Lodge, cabins immersed in the tropical forest.

The park is extensive and its ecotourism trails (some longer than others) open different accesses to reach Caño Cristales. Daily walks consist of crossing the jungle to enter rocky valleys, waterfalls and pools. According to my guide, “Caño Cristales owes its magic to the aquatic plant macarenia clavigera, which when it comes into contact with the sun’s rays paints the water with colors, the main color being fuchsia or deep pink.” It is amazing to witness this gift of nature that resembles an enormous carpet spread over the river. From August to November this endemic plant is most present, which is why it is the best time to visit Caño Cristales. To get to La Macarena there are commercial flights from Bogotá, Medellín or Villavicencio, and private flights with companies such as Flapz.

You can organize this route through Colombia on your own or through an agency. In my case, I hired the local agency Always Colombia Travelwhich includes all the aforementioned destinations, accommodation, some meals, local transfers and excursions for approximately $2,865 (2,654 euros) in double occupancy.

As I flew back home, I mentally relived everything I had experienced. In just a few days, I had enjoyed an impressive natural diversity, discovered that I was better at dancing salsa than I thought, and felt like an explorer in the largest tropical forest on the planet. Colombia not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of any traveler.

