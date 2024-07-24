The members of the Council did not reveal information regarding the 15 councillors of the Municipality who travelled to Spain to attend an urban planning seminar.

On July 12, it was reported that, from July 20 to 29, 15 council members from Juárez would travel to Madrid to a seminar in which various topics related to municipal administrations will be analyzed.

However, neither the councillors supposedly scheduled for the trip, nor the Town Hall Secretary, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, answered calls or messages to confirm the transfer to that European country.

Only the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, responded, through a message. “I think that the ones indicated to give that information are them (the councilors). They did it with their resources and I have nothing to do with that trip,” he said. “From their budget,” he responded when asked if the Municipality paid the tickets or travel expenses for the councilors.

According to a source in the municipal government who said he was not authorized to provide information, the municipality would have paid for the round trip and the hotel, paid for with a fund that the councilors have for training and that each one is entitled to 50 thousand to 60 thousand pesos a year, the other expenses would be paid by them on their own.

None of the councillors who travelled to Europe were in their offices at the municipal presidency yesterday. Only Morena councillor Antonio Domínguez Alderete gave clues as to their whereabouts by publishing stories on his Facebook profile that included scenes in places in the Spanish capital such as the Royal Palace of Madrid and the Congress of Deputies.

They went to Spain

The councillors who have travelled to Spain are Tania Maldonado Garduño, from the Citizen Movement; the PRI members Mireya Porras Armendáriz and Jorge Gutiérrez Casas, as well as the independent Alma Arredondo Salinas.

Also the PAN members Enrique Torres Valadez, Victor Talamantes Vazquez, Joob Quintin Flores and Austria Galindo Rodriguez.

Those of Morena were Antonio Dominguez Alderete, Ana Estrada Garcia and Vanessa de la Mora de la O; those of New Alliance were Karla Escalante Ramirez and Jorge Bueno Quiroz; and those of PT were Hector Avitia Arellanes and Pedro Matus Pena.

While the councilors who remained in the city were the Morena members Cecilia Reyes Castro, Patricia Mendoza Rodríguez, Mayra Castillo Tapia, María Adame Alvarado and the PAN member Amparo Beltrán Ceballos.

[email protected]