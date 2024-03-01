Press
Chocolate and chili sin carne? Strawberries and pepper?!
Does cooking bring you joy or a headache? If you are one of those people who are ambivalent about this topic, then go ahead our quiz to find out what cooking level you are.
But whether you're a kitchen fan or not: We asked our BuzzFeed Germany community a question that will make life easier for all of us:
Here are the best and easiest cooking hacks that I would definitely remember:
1. “Putting away everything that is no longer needed immediately while cooking saves a lot of work afterwards. And also clean up anything unused before serving.”
-Sandra H.
2. “Smoked paprika gives vegetarian dishes an extra kick.”
-Kerstin K.
3. “A little ground pepper on the strawberries enhances the strawberry flavor.”
-Sonja M.
4. “I always add a little cinnamon or allspice to meat. Sounds strange, but it’s very tasty!”
-Nicole B.
5. “Bread dumpling mixture in a freezer bag, pierce it, put it in the microwave for a few minutes, turn it over and pierce it again, put it in the microwave again for a few minutes. Complete.”
-Peta S.
6. “Before cutting onions, always wash the onion with cold water and cut it wet. “Never cry while chopping onions.”
-Jaqueline S.
7. “Milk doesn't burn if you don't stir it while heating it. Simply put the milk in a saucepan without any other ingredients and heat it without stirring until it starts to rise.”
-Andrea B.
8. “Too salty soup? Throw potatoes in and take them out later.”
-Moni S.
9. “Put the garlic cloves in a jar and shake vigorously – the peel will come off.”
-Moni S.
10. “You can use the remaining pasta water to thicken sauces.”
-Moni S.
11. “Add dark chocolate to the (vegan) Chili sin Carne.”
-Johanna G.
12. “Honey for over-salted food.”
-Lena R.
13. “When making quiche, add spices to the dough, such as thyme or herbs de Provence. Nothing is worse than a bland dough crust for a delicious quiche. Absolute game changer.”
-Sophia M.
14. “Half a teaspoon of good cocoa powder in gravies gives a bombastic color.”
-Marcel D.
15. “Washing it straight away saves a lot of scrubbing.”
-Char Lotte
Answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.
