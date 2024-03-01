Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Chocolate and chili sin carne? Strawberries and pepper?!

Does cooking bring you joy or a headache? If you are one of those people who are ambivalent about this topic, then go ahead our quiz to find out what cooking level you are.

But whether you're a kitchen fan or not: We asked our BuzzFeed Germany community a question that will make life easier for all of us:

Here are the best and easiest cooking hacks that I would definitely remember:

1. “Putting away everything that is no longer needed immediately while cooking saves a lot of work afterwards. And also clean up anything unused before serving.”

-Sandra H.

2. “Smoked paprika gives vegetarian dishes an extra kick.”

-Kerstin K.

3. “A little ground pepper on the strawberries enhances the strawberry flavor.”

-Sonja M.

4. “I always add a little cinnamon or allspice to meat. Sounds strange, but it’s very tasty!”

-Nicole B.

5. “Bread dumpling mixture in a freezer bag, pierce it, put it in the microwave for a few minutes, turn it over and pierce it again, put it in the microwave again for a few minutes. Complete.”

-Peta S.

6. “Before cutting onions, always wash the onion with cold water and cut it wet. “Never cry while chopping onions.”

-Jaqueline S.

7. “Milk doesn't burn if you don't stir it while heating it. Simply put the milk in a saucepan without any other ingredients and heat it without stirring until it starts to rise.”

-Andrea B.

8. “Too salty soup? Throw potatoes in and take them out later.”

-Moni S.

9. “Put the garlic cloves in a jar and shake vigorously – the peel will come off.”

-Moni S.

10. “You can use the remaining pasta water to thicken sauces.”

-Moni S.

11. “Add dark chocolate to the (vegan) Chili sin Carne.”

-Johanna G.

12. “Honey for over-salted food.”

-Lena R.

13. “When making quiche, add spices to the dough, such as thyme or herbs de Provence. Nothing is worse than a bland dough crust for a delicious quiche. Absolute game changer.”

-Sophia M.

14. “Half a teaspoon of good cocoa powder in gravies gives a bombastic color.”

-Marcel D.

15. “Washing it straight away saves a lot of scrubbing.”

-Char Lotte

Answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.

