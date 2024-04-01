Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Press Split

How bad can the puns in company names be? German founders: YES!

If you decide to become self-employed, sooner or later you will come to the point where you have to decide on a name for your company. Some Companies may not have given much thought to their name. And this one probably even less so:

1.

2.

3.

4.

My news Mourning for the finalist of the first RTL Supertalent season: it gave Bohlen goosebumpsread

Weather alarm in Bavaria: Warnings for almost the entire Free Stateread

“That touched a nerve”: Breakfast café has to close shortly after opening – due to too many guestsread

Bus boss blames Flixbus victims of A9: “If everyone were still alive” read

Is Florian Silbereisen leaving the “dream ship”?: ZDF speaks plainlyread

Quake in the construction industry: bankruptcy of a large German real estate company read See also Putin announced a prepared attack on Kazakhstan

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And while we're on the subject of work, take a look at these 16 people who professionally took revenge on their employers. Or subscribe to our channels and treat yourself to more funny content: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available Whatsapp and Telegram.