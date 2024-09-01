The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported that it completed yesterday the procedures for amending the status of hundreds of violators of the residency system, during the first day of the grace period for correcting the status of violators of the residency system.

The administration provided 15 private sector companies that offer immediate job opportunities for those wishing to adjust their status and remain in the country.

Violators of the country’s residency system confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” that fake recruitment companies are the main reasons for committing violations. They said that “the grace period is a humanitarian gesture” and that it is a “lifeline” for them to start a new life.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs reported that it began receiving those wishing to amend their status on the first day of the humanitarian initiative for the grace period to correct the status of violators of the residency system, which was announced pursuant to the decision of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, in partnership and cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the General Command of Dubai Police, and the Dubai Health Authority, at the Violators’ Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer, in addition to the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, and in all “Amer” model centers spread across the emirate.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, said in press statements that the humanitarian initiative, which aims to settle the status of violators in the country, comes to achieve the happiness of residents and raise the living and social standards of all segments of society, stressing the keenness of “Dubai Residency” to implement the directives of the wise leadership to settle the status of violators and work to facilitate their procedures with ease and record speed.

He pointed out that the work teams provided support to people of determination, the elderly and children, and received various humanitarian cases, embodying the humanitarian content of the UAE, enhancing the humanitarian face of the Emirate of Dubai, and upholding the values ​​of tolerance and community compassion, in order to help violators correct their situations through flexible and easy procedures, enabling them to live and work freely in the country, in accordance with the laws of residence and work, or to leave it.

Al Marri stated that the Dubai Violators’ Status Settlement Centre received more than 100 violators during the first half hour of the start of the grace period for residency violators on its first day yesterday, while the centre established by the Dubai Residency in the Al Aweer area operates with a capacity of up to 2,000 visitors per day.

Al-Marri called on violators to take advantage of the grace period and amend their status either by leaving the country or settling their affairs with employers legally.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Dubai, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, confirmed the readiness of all centers to receive violators, complete their procedures, exempt them from fines and allow them to amend their status or leave during the grace period, which began on the first of September and will continue for two months until October 31. He explained that the 86 model “Amer” centers, spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai, provide all services to settle the status of those covered by the decision, who wish to remain in the country, and issue exit permits for those who previously had a biometric fingerprint (i.e. for holders of the Emirates ID).

He called for not succumbing to rumours and inaccurate false information, and to contact the Amer call centre 8005111 to verify the correct information, as it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

15 private sector companies in Dubai have offered immediate jobs and employment opportunities to violators who wish to adjust their status and remain in the country, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

The companies have set up recruitment platforms at the headquarters of the Centre for the Settlement of Violators’ Status in Al Aweer, where they provide the violator with the opportunity to conduct an interview in various job specialisations, and the possibility of obtaining an immediate job offer that suits the skills and specialisations of the violators who wish to remain in the country.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri stressed that the opportunity is available to all companies in the private sector to participate in the initiative to provide job opportunities for violators who wish to stay and work within the country, in order to achieve the humanitarian goals on which the period of exemption for residency violators adopted by the country is based.

Companies began receiving job seekers from the first hour of the deadline, yesterday morning, to work in vacant positions.

Participants who received job offers from participating companies expressed their happiness at settling their situations and receiving job offers on the same day.

Violators who conducted job interviews at the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Dubai told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that this initiative, which is implemented by companies in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, gave them hope of staying in the country and obtaining job opportunities that they had come looking for a long time ago, but their failure to obtain them led them to commit violations. It confirms the humanitarian concepts and values ​​included in the initiative.

• Employment platforms at the headquarters of the Centre for Settlement of Violators’ Status in Al Aweer, which provide the violator with the opportunity to conduct an interview in various job specialties.

• 100 violators were received by the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer within the first half hour of the start of the exemption period.

Lifebuoy

Violators of the country’s residency system, Nour Salim, Ahmed Abdulrahman, Khaled Hussein, and Noman Akbar, confirmed that fake recruitment companies were the main reasons for the violations. They explained that after spending a lot of money to come to the country for the purpose of work, they found themselves facing difficult circumstances, as a result of which they decided to violate the law, hoping to obtain job opportunities and amend their status later.

They said that the UAE is giving a lesson in humanity, as the initiative includes values ​​and concepts that establish the principle of putting people first.

