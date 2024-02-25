At least 15 civilians were killed and two were injured, today, Sunday, during a “terrorist attack” targeting a Catholic church in the village of “Isakani” in northern Burkina Faso, according to what Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, the official of the Abbot Dore Diocese, announced.

“We draw your attention to the terrorist attack in which the Catholic parish in the village of Isakani fell victim today, February 25, during a gathering for Sunday Mass,” Sawadogo said in a statement.

He added, “The preliminary toll shows that fifteen worshipers were killed, 12 of whom died immediately and three in the health center” as a result of their “injuries,” in addition to “two wounded.”

Sawadogo hoped that “peace and security” would come to Burkina Faso, criticizing “those who continue to sow death and devastation in our country.”

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing acts of terrorist violence attributed to movements loyal to the terrorist organizations Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which have left nearly 20,000 dead and more than two million internally displaced.

In February 2020, 24 people were killed and 18 others were injured in an attack on a Protestant church in the village of Bansi in the north of the country.

In December 2019, 14 worshipers, including children, were killed during an attack on a Protestant church in Hantokura, eastern Burkina Faso.

In May 2019, four worshipers were killed during an attack on a Catholic church in Tulfi, in the north of the country.

The village of “Ikasani” is located in the “border triangle” area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where terrorist groups are hiding.