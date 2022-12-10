Home page World

Ines Baur

Bacteria, like these streptococci here, are only visible under the microscope. They can cause serious illnesses in people. (Iconic image) © Imago

Strep A bacteria are spreading in the UK. 15 children under the age of fifteen died in connection with an infection. Pharmacists complain about an undersupply of antibiotics.

LONDON/MUNICH – In just a few weeks, there have been multiple deaths in children related to streptococcal infections in the UK, reports The Guardians. Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that 13 children under the age of 15 have died from strep throat in England since September. Two other children died in Northern Ireland and Wales. This brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 15. The UK Public Health Agency is asking families to be vigilant.

Streptococci in Great Britain: 15 children in Great Britain die – mostly mild illness

Group A streptococci can cause many different infections, ranging from mild illness to fatal diseases. Diseases include impetigo and scarlet fever. While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria can cause a life-threatening illness. But not all sore throats have a bacterial background. Pain in the neck and throat can have several causes.

No evidence of UK children dying from new strain of streptococci

According to the UKHSA, there is no evidence that a new strain is in circulation. The increase in cases is most likely due to large amounts of circulating bacteria and increased social mixing. Group A streptococcal infections are among the most common bacterial infections. An infection becomes noticeable, for example, with symptoms such as a sore throat, earache or sinus infections. In addition to such rather harmless infections with group A streptococci, there are also rare dangerous courses.

Symptoms of streptococcal infection

The most common symptoms of streptococcal infection Sore throat earache sinus infections

Streptococci in the UK – Difficulties in Antibiotic Supply?

In connection with the infections, pharmacists complain about the shortage of antibiotics. Including antibiotics in liquid form, which is often given to children. However, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said reviews at the Department of Health and Social Care had not revealed any problems with the supply of the drugs, the Guardian writes.

Contrary to this are reports from the National Pharmacy Association. The pointed to “mishaps” in the supply chain for the liquid penicillin. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies reports similarly. Namely, pharmacists across the country are struggling to source all the medications they need.

Some medicines are also scarce in Germany. Pharmacists have been struggling with delivery bottlenecks for some time. The supply for some funds is becoming scarce. Patients have to switch to alternative products. Dangerous in this country is the RSV infection wave, which is troubling children’s hospitals. Lack of staff and beds exacerbate the situation. Children have to drive up to 100 km for a free bed.