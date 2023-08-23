Javier and his wife Belen have been awarded by the Junta de Andalucia for having had 15 children. An extra-large family that has something miraculous since it lives on a single salary, that of the father’s architect. “But there is God to help us,” they say. The Cuevas Benitez family, from Granada, is famous in Spain. Their example goes back a long way. Mom comes from a family of 18 children. Despite a glittering career ahead, she put family first and devoted herself to them full-time. So despite a Physics degree, she is a happy and proud housewife.

“We are not the only ones. Everything has changed in Europe, people don’t have children – Javier told El Mundo -. The population pyramid has been inverted. There is more and more individualism. People relate differently. Many fundamental things are left behind.” Faith is fundamental for them: “If you take God away from us, our family has no meaning”.

But how do they get by on just one salary? “We are poor people whom the Lord helps”, they answer. “Not everything has to be based on money. We’ve had very good times, where we could afford everything, and if we had to eat white rice for a week, it was done. Our motto is to carry on and resist. We didn’t get any financial help.”

Of course, going on vacation is a real undertaking. Above all, find a home that can welcome everyone. “When you tell an owner that there are 17 of us, he throws up his hands. We managed to go to Eurodisney once, during that trip we slept in two rooms. Our vacation this year was a trip to Lisbon for Youth Day”.

#children #salary #poor #God #helps #ends #meet