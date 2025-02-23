Mirasierra is a serene enclave north of Madrid that keeps among its streets a history of noble aspirations. Founded in 1950 under the name of Colonia Mirasierra, this urbanization conjugated the privilege of living surrounded by nature with the proximity to a vibrant capital. Its denomination comes from the clear views towards the Sierra de Guadarrama, a majestic horizon that seems to monitor the day -to -day life of the residents.

The first inhabitants of this urban dream were diplomatic and consuls, figures that sought refuge in tranquility. It was from the 1980s when Mirasierra consolidated its character of exclusivity. There luxury buildings were erected that finished profiling their image as one of the most desired residential areas in Madrid.

Today, the streets of Mirasierra, flanked by centenary trees and careful gardens, offer an atmosphere of difficult to match. The neighborhood, despite its apparent withdrawal from bustle, is strategically connected. This duality (tranquility and connection) is one of the main reasons why so many families choose Mirasierra as their home.

An exceptional environment

It is in this idyllic framework in which we find the fashion promotion: Milano peak It is a residential proposal that raises the standards of good living by the hand of real estate Gilmar. It is a 15 -villas set designed with exquisite detail attention and distributed in plots ranging from 750 to 950 square meters.









Its straight lines and flat covers dialogue with a facade designed for energy savings, in which the white sate lining is alternated with synthetic wood slats that add warmth. The result is a purified aesthetic that harmonizes with the environment without giving up innovation.

Each villa has three levels for different social and private uses. On the main floor the common spaces are developed: a large living room, design kitchen fully equipped with appliances of first brands and areas designed for everyday enjoyment. The upper floor houses four bedrooms in suite format, each with direct access to terraces they offer Privileged views to the gardens Already the mountain. Crystal railings reinforce that feeling of openness outside, integrating light and landscape in every corner.

Innovation and sustainability

The experience of living these homes goes beyond the visible. Advanced home automation technology, integrated into design, allows residents to control from their smartphone aspects such as air conditioning or safety. The aerothermal system guarantees a pleasant atmosphere throughout the year, providing heating by radiant soil in winter and refreshing cooling in summer. Thermostats in each room ensure precise temperature control according to the preferences of each family member.

Laura Pérez Maestro, communication director of Gilmar, highlights that «a home is much more than a home: it is the scene of great moments and the reflection of a lifestyle. Pico Milano offers not only luxury and sophistication, but also the perfect harmony between nature, design and advanced technology ».

Sustainability is another of the pillars of this promotion. Pico Milano’s homes bet on sustainability without sacrificing either comfort or luxury, but redefine them, placing the well -being of the planet and its inhabitants in the design center.

Outside, Each plot has a pool personalized design. Some have an ‘infinity’ type edge that visually melts with the horizon, while others adopt the concept of beach, with shallow areas ideal for relaxation. These spaces, designed for family leisure, are completed with gardens that expand the chances of recreation and outdoor rest.

«Pico Milano is not just a collection of housing; It is a tribute to the art of living. In every detail, from the choice of materials to the distribution of spaces, a deep respect for the environment is perceived and for the needs of those who will inhabit it, ”adds Gilmar’s expert.