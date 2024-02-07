Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Nothing helps more on a super busy day than looking deeply into the colorful eyes of a sweet, cuddly kitten.

You know, I don't want to sugarcoat it at all. If you're here, your day will probably be at least as humble as these 22 unlucky people who simply have bad cards in the game of life.

But don't worry, because I know what you can use. If your brain is a mess, then it's probably happy to have some order. So now it gets exactly this:

1. First, look at how perfectly this tissue box matches the wallpaper. Like they were made for each other!

2. This cat mom is probably proud to tell everyone that her baby takes after her:

3. Have you ever seen such a perfect melon? Probably not, so now here you have one:

4. Only this perfectly grown flower is even more beautiful:

5. Don't we all have a thing for pretty stones? My brain is crying with happiness right now!

6. I hope you don't get dizzy here… And if you do, then enjoy the rollercoaster ride with complete relaxation:

7. If you breathe in really deeply, you'll get a nose full of summer air:

8. Or would you rather look at the moon?

9. If you're more into darkness, then this pretty forest will definitely appeal to you… Does anyone else feel like they're in Twilight?

10. Speaking of calming nature: This rainbow is a perfect match!

11. And since we're at perfect matches: How well does this couch fit here?

12. I don't want to exaggerate, but when I look at this picture, my heart feels warm:

13. This arrangement here is also a true masterpiece:

14. You won't just find real art on your morning toast, but also when you walk out the door:

15. So give your day another chance and see if a few quieter moments await you:

