The National Police have arrested 15 people for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping of four men in Marbella (Málaga) who they allegedly accused of having stolen 1,500 kilos of hashish, according to the National Police in a statement. The victims of this kidnapping were subjected to torture and one of them was about to die of a diabetic coma, according to these same sources. Handcuffed, subjected to beatings and threats, and also deprived of basic necessities such as food and medicine, the kidnapped lived in an extreme situation, with the sole purpose of making them confess where the drugs were.

The kidnapping occurred on December 2 at the home of one of them, in the town of Marbella, but it has not been until now when the operation has concluded with the latest arrests. In total there are 13 people detained in the province of Malaga and another two in Granada, who are being investigated for the crimes of kidnapping, belonging to a criminal organization, illegal possession of weapons, robbery with violence, vehicle theft, document falsification and injuries. . The victims were approached by a group of six to eight armed people. They were tied hand and foot and then taken in a van to another house in a residential area of ​​Marbella.

Five million euros for the ransom

The captors took the mobile phones from their victims and threatened them to obtain the keys. Later, they contacted their relatives and demanded a ransom of five million euros with the threat of never seeing their loved ones alive again. Between December 4 and 5, the officers received four disappearance reports at the police station. The connection between the cases was detected quickly, since they had many similarities.

In the course of the investigations, the captors released one of the victims. The agents began a search against time to find the other three victims, one of them with severe diabetes. After almost a week of kidnapping, the agents arrived at the home of one of the kidnapped — the place where the illegal detention began — and located four hashish pills of 100 grams each, in addition to the remains of burlap that are usually used for wrap the bales.

The investigations allowed us to track down a stolen van. Finally, the inquiries led to a villa in Marbella where the victims were being held. There, one of the hostages in critical condition was released.

One of the victims released in critical condition

Police pressure and the fear of being prosecuted for homicide would have led the captors to release in extremis to one of the victims, dying, who had become unconscious after suffering a diabetic coma and who remained in a hospital for more than a month. At the place of captivity, the agents arrested four people with firearms and rescued two victims, tied hand and foot, with multiple injuries. A stolen van and another car used in the kidnapping were also recovered. The Nero operation ended with the arrest of eleven other people, including two men, who would have contacted the relatives of the victims from Granada demanding money for their release.

During the operation, half a dozen searches were carried out in the Malaga towns of Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona and narcotic substances, a pistol, abundant ammunition, ski masks, some 50,000 vacuum-packed euros, various vehicles and false license plates, among others, were seized. effects.