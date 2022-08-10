





We look at the sky at night and who’s there? The moon, of course. Our natural satellite has attracted and admired humanity since ancient times, but there are many facts that most of us do not know about our companion.

Check out 15 of them:

1. If the Earth were the size of a basketball, the Moon would be the size of a tennis ball.

According to the Business Insider website, the definition is based on the size scale between objects. On that same scale, the distance from Earth to the Moon would be 23 feet 9 inches, according to NASA.

2. The Moon is 30 Earths away from Earth.

The distance from the Moon to Earth differs because our satellite does not orbit in a perfect circle. But on average, you could fit 30 Earths between the real Earth and the Moon.

3. The effects of the Moons on the tides is slowing the Earth’s rotation speed.

The Moon exerts an influence on Earth that is partially responsible for the ebb and flow of the tides. Physicist George Darwin (son of Charles Darwin) discovered that the way the Moon’s gravity pulls on terrestrial water is slowing the Earth’s rotation. Our days get longer by about 0.002 seconds every century.

4. The Moon probably formed 4.5 billion years ago.

Our companion is younger than Earth, but it’s not brand new either. The Moon is believed to have been created after a Mars-sized object collided with Earth 4.5 billion years ago, according to NASA. Debris from that collision went on to orbit Earth and eventually coalesced to form our satellite.

5. Numerous factors prevent living beings from surviving on the Moon.

The dream of living on the Moon will hardly come true. The satellite’s thin atmosphere and lack of liquid are impediments, but other factors make it difficult for living beings in general to inhabit there. The Apollo missions had a lot of problems with dust, for example — on the Moon, this substance is like talc and can cause a lot of equipment problems. The absurd variation in temperature is also another problem.

6. There, one day lasts for 13 Earth days.

The Moon rotates on its axis, making one full turn every 27 Earth days. Hence, a day on one side of the moon lasts about 13 and a half days on Earth, followed by an equal period of night.

7. The Moon has “luamotos”.

Data collected in 1970 made scientists discover that the Moon has “luamotos”, similar to earthquakes here.

They are caused by small planet-wide distortions caused by meteorite impacts and thermal motions caused by the expansion of the frigid crust when first lit by the morning sun after two weeks of freezing lunar nights.

Furthermore, “luamotos” of unknown causes below the surface can last for 10 minutes. On Earth, that would do great damage – here, water stops earthquakes and makes them last a few minutes.

8. Our Moon is the fifth largest in the Solar System.

Not bad, right? Among the more than 150 moons orbiting planets in our Solar System, ours ranks fifth in size. The largest of all is Ganymede, which orbits Jupiter.

9. The surface of the moon is full of human objects

If you think that humans only pollute the Earth, know that the Moon is also full of debris left by us.

In the 1960s, in addition to the famous American flag, the first men to set foot there left a tribute honoring the crew of the failed Apollo 1 mission and a plaque that says “here men from planet Earth set foot on the Moon for the first time, in July 1969 AD. We come in peace in the name of humanity.”

Since then, astronauts have left about 180,000 kilograms of material on the Moon — including space vehicles, ascent and descent stations, even a golf ball and a family portrait.

10. And astronauts brought many pounds here from the moon.

If on the one hand we left a lot there, the men who were on the Moon also brought a lot here. It is estimated that in total we have already removed about 380 kilograms of material from the Moon — between 1969 and 1972, NASA brought back 2,200 separate samples of various materials, for example.

11. The United States arrived earlier, but they don’t own anything.

The United States was the first to set foot on the moon, but that does not entitle us to a territory on our satellite for the

nation, despite the flag planted there.

In 1960, the International Institute for Space Law was created, which created a treaty in 1967 prohibiting any nation from owning planets, stars or other space objects. The treaty also mandates that exploration be carried out for peaceful purposes.

12. We will have 228 lunar eclipses this century.

Lunar eclipses are one of the coolest events for humanity to follow involving the Moon. For this reason, NASA has already calculated all the phenomena of the type that will occur until 2100 – and in this century alone there will be 228.

13. The diameter of the Moon is almost the size of the length of China.

The Moon has a diameter of 3,476 km, while China is 3,530 km in diameter. Crazy, huh?

14. The dark spots of the moon are called “maria”.

Those darkest parts of the Moon have a name: “maria”, which in Latin means “seas”. This is because astronomers once thought that these points were bodies of water on our satellite. Now, they are known to be pools of lava that has solidified to form basalt, which is the darkest color.

15. A giant replica of the Moon travels the world.

The Museum of the Moon is a traveling exhibition by British artist Luke Jerram. And it has a 23-foot replica of the Moon that travels the world. The image used to recreate our satellite comes from a NASA camera. Tour dates can be checked on the museum’s website.







