In the Russian Federation, 15,982 cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day, according to the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

This is a new daily high since the start of the pandemic. In total, 1,415,316 people have already been infected with the coronavirus in Russia.

Least of all cases in the last day were detected in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, in Chechnya and Chuvashia.

During the day, 5,328 people were discharged from hospitals in the country, 179 patients died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,075,904 people have been cured of COVID-19 in Russia, 24,366 have died. 315,046 Russians continue to be treated for coronavirus.

Earlier, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Director of the Center for Immunology and Molecular Biomedicine of Moscow State University, Professor Mikhail Paltsev predicted that the incidence of coronavirus infection with the arrival of frost will begin to decrease, and may rise again in the spring. In his opinion, the spring surge in the incidence rate will no longer be so intense.