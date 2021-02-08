Over the past day, 15,916 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,983,197. This was reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram channel on Monday, February 8.

The largest number of infections was detected in Moscow (1728), St. Petersburg (1551) and the Moscow region (912). The smallest daily increase is observed in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3).

Also, 407 deaths were registered per day; in total, 77,068 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. With the recovery from COVID-19, over the past 24 hours, 15,881 infected have been discharged.