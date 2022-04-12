Headaches are among the most common health problems for everyone. According to a global review of studies published today in The Journal of Headache and Pain, 52% of the planet’s population suffers from pain of this type every year. Of these, 14% are migraines. In total, the authors, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, calculated that, on any given day, 15.8% of the world’s population have suffered from headaches, of which 7% were migraines.

In addition to acknowledging a large difference in the quality and number of studies related to headaches, the authors also confirmed known gender differences in the impact of these conditions, which affect women much more. Among the migraineurs, 17% were women compared to 8.6% of men and in the group that suffered from headaches on a very recurrent basis, for 15 days or more per month, there was a similar relationship by sex, with 6 % of women compared to 2.9% of men.

The analysis, which was carried out through 357 publications spanning from 1961 to 2020, aims to assess the impact of a type of disease that is not always accurately evaluated in order to make forecasts about the needs of health services to face them. According to him global study of diseases 2019 (GBD), migraine alone is the second leading cause of disability globally and the first for women under 50 years of age. In this sense, the review by the Norwegian team also points out the importance of the impact of this type of disease on people of ages in which they are usually healthy.

One of the data from the analysis that shows how difficult it is to properly measure the impact of these ailments comes from three studies on their prevalence in neurologists in the US, France and Norway. Among this group of professionals, 42.2% had had a migraine in the previous year, well above the average. This excess could be attributed to the ability of specialists to diagnose themselves. However, the review authors state that the data should not be interpreted as the true prevalence of migraines in the general population.

Compared to a similar study conducted 15 years ago, there appears to be an overall increase in the impact of migraines, but not other types of headaches. However, this data could be due to the way in which the estimates are carried out, which are not as homogeneous as would be desirable. Most of the publications used come from rich countries with good health systems, something that may explain a significant variation in the results by region.

The methods used to carry out the studies, the results of which will be used to estimate the extent of the disease and the resources that should be devoted to it, explained 29.9% of the variations in the estimation of the impact of migraines. In particular, the authors observed that 6% of this variation depended on the year of publication of the study: the most recent ones found a higher prevalence of this type of headache. However, this increase was not seen in other types of headaches, something that could be interpreted as a real increase in the percentage of people with migraines during the last decades or an improvement in the diagnosis of this ailment.

Lars Jacob Stovner, lead author of the review, acknowledges that the way headache data is collected and analyzed still needs to be improved in order to say for sure that migraines are increasing or decreasing. However, he considers it clear that “in global terms, headaches have a high worldwide prevalence and represent a high burden” for individuals and for health systems. Better information about these diseases will help prevent and treat them more effectively.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.