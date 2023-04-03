Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Market witnessed the implementation of 34 large transactions, with a value of about 15.8 billion dirhams, during the first quarter of this year.

Based on the data of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, large deals were executed on 426.9 million shares of the shares of 5 listed companies, namely, “Al-Alamiah Holding”, “ADNOC Gas”, “Multiple Play Group”, “Food Holding” and “Hayat”. Insurance.

And “Al-Alamiya Holding” acquired the lion’s share of the large deals, with 5 deals, as the first deal was executed in mid-January, on 8.3 million shares, at a value of 3.37 billion dirhams.

The “Al-Alamiya Holding” share also witnessed the implementation of another large deal last February on 2.7 million shares, at a value of 1.04 billion dirhams, in addition to 3 deals during the month of March, on 23.7 million shares, at a value of 9.5 billion dirhams.

The “Multiplay Group” share witnessed the implementation of 4 large deals last February for 279.8 million shares, at a value of 1.15 billion dirhams, while a large deal was concluded on the “Ghada Holding” share for 6.5 million shares, at a value of 533 million dirhams.

Also, during last March, 20 large deals were executed on “ADNOC Gas” shares, for 57.3 million shares, at a value of about 136 million dirhams, and 4 large deals on shares of “Hayat Insurance” for about 48.4 million shares, at a value of approximately 36.3 million dirhams, at a price of 0.75 dirhams per share.

And the Abu Dhabi market witnessed, during the past year, the implementation of large deals worth 68.15 billion dirhams, after executing them on 16.1 billion shares through 207 deals.

Large deals are a mechanism provided by the local markets to investors and brokerage firms, allowing the completion of transactions of this kind on the shares of a listed company without being restricted to the range of price limits in force in the market.

The executed large direct deals do not affect the closing price of the company’s share in question or the general index, nor do they affect the highest and lowest price that was executed during the session or during the last 52 weeks.