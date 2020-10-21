In Russia, over the past day, 15.7 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in 85 regions. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to control and combat the spread of infection.

Related materials

Most of the new infections were registered in Moscow (4389), St. Petersburg (684) and the Moscow region (466). The smallest number was found in the Chechen Republic (4), Nenets (3) and Chukotka (1) Autonomous Districts. During the day, 317 Russians died, 10,952 fully recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,477,355 infections have been detected in 85 regions, 24,952 deaths and 1,096,560 recoveries in the country.

As of October 20, the daily infection rate in Russia for the first time exceeded 16 thousand and amounted to 16 319. 9704 recoveries were recorded, 269 people died. According to virologist Anatoly Altstein, the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the country will stop until the end of October, although the current daily increase is at a record.