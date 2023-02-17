The relief campaign called for by the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, succeeded in collecting 15,649,140 UAE dirhams for relief to those affected by the earthquake that struck large areas of Turkey and Syria.

The Big Heart Foundation, with the participation of the Sharjah Charity Association and in cooperation with the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, opened the door for donations to individuals and community institutions from inside and outside the country, through a live broadcast that lasted three hours, today on all channels and platforms of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.

This came as part of the efforts to support the national campaign launched by the United Arab Emirates under the slogan “Bridges of Goodness”. The earthquake, and the broadcast received phone calls from artists, media professionals, and officials, in which they invited philanthropists to provide donations and aid to those affected by the earthquake.

The campaign revealed that it will continue to receive donations throughout the coming days, via the contact number: 050/5350152 or 80014, or through the foundation’s website www.tbhf.ae or the association’s website.

https://shjc.sharjah.ae. Donors can also make donations directly at the foundation or association’s headquarters.

The donations will be allocated for immediate relief aid, in addition to supporting sustainable development projects related to housing, health and education, to enhance plans for the long-term recovery stages from the repercussions of this natural disaster, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and reliable humanitarian institutions and organizations operating locally in both Turkey and Syria.

Speaking via live broadcast, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, indicated that the current relief campaign for Syria and Turkey is not strange to Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates, given the state’s efforts to provide assistance to those in need, stressing that the campaign aims In particular, he extended much-needed assistance to those affected by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, expressing his gratitude for the great response of volunteers and donors to the campaign, which is a testament to the seeds of good rooted in the UAE community.

In turn, Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, said: “The earthquake in Turkey and Syria caused a humanitarian catastrophe that shook the hearts of every person everywhere in the world, and it will have great and continuous repercussions for many years, which requires that solidarity with them be comprehensive, morally, emotionally and financially. By standing by them, and in solidarity with them by providing aid and relief, and mobilizing efforts to contribute to providing urgent relief resources, to rebuild the infrastructure that was completely destroyed.

She added: “The call of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, found a great response to the campaign, as we mention her Highness’s calls in previous campaigns, how she achieved qualitative results, and attracted contributors and supporters from all over the world to provide relief resources and aid And we, at the Big Heart Foundation, are proud to respond to Her Highness’s call through our network of relations with institutions of various specializations, in a way that serves our humanitarian endeavors, to stand by our affected brothers.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, said: “The good in people is abundant and giving has no limits, and we at the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority believe in our human responsibility and our national duty. That is why we were keen to be partners in the national campaign (Bridges). Al-Khair) launched by the United Arab Emirates, and contributors to the campaign launched by the “Big Heart” Foundation and the Sharjah Charity Association to support the national campaign. Providing models of goodness and giving, to encourage good people and those with white hands to contribute and provide support in all forms and ways.

He added: “In light of the difficult circumstances, our humanitarian responsibility and duty towards the needy is multiplied, based on our media professional duty, and the consolidation of the noble values ​​that the Emirati society espouses, and an affirmation that we all stand together behind the state’s directions and efforts aimed at providing relief to our brothers in Turkey and Syria, and what we have witnessed.” During the live broadcast, it reveals the cohesion and unity that unites the people of our country and our society.

In his intervention on the live broadcast, the artist, Hussain Al Jasmi, Ambassador Plenipotentiary to the Big Heart Foundation, said: “We are honored to participate in this campaign, which represents a humanitarian response to the great injury that befell our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria, and through the (Big Heart) Foundation, we are able to Offering a helping hand to those affected by this crisis, and we encourage others to join us in this noble work.

Al Jassmi praised the steps taken by the media and artists in support of the campaign, indicating that they represent the pulse of society and an influential part of it, pointing out that their support is crucial to the success of the campaign, and thanking them for their efforts and dedication to humanitarian work.

For his part, the Emirati artist Ahmed Al Jasmi said: “In such tribulations, the minerals of indigenous peoples appear, and the values ​​of solidarity and human compassion are embodied. Alleviating those affected and telling them that we are next to them, we feel their pain and we are in solidarity with them.

For his part, the journalist, Mustafa Al-Agha, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al-Qasimi, stressing that the sympathy of the people of the Emirates and their standing beside those affected is a subject of thanks and appreciation, which heralds that humanity is fine, and that what we see of the donations presented by the donors, whatever their financial condition, highlights the solidarity of the Emirates community with their brothers. And he contributes to saving many of the affected families, and he said: “Every injured and homeless person in this earthquake is close to us, and this is what we see from the UAE, its society and its people.”

For her part, the Syrian artist, Shukran Murtaja, expressed her appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to stand with those affected by the earthquake, and the UAE’s initiatives to relieve them of the unprecedented great disaster.

She said: “Since the first moment of the earthquake, we have been working in full swing, because the disaster that occurred requires a collective effort and a comprehensive humanitarian stance to help those affected, spread a spirit of hope, and rebuild all the buildings and cultural and educational centers that were completely destroyed, especially the schools that were damaged.” We are witnessing outstanding efforts from the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah to provide it with what is needed and restore life to it.

Through the live broadcast, the campaign succeeded in receiving large donations from various companies, groups and individuals, as among the largest contributions were the Sharjah Islamic Bank with an amount of 3 million dirhams, the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority with an amount of 2 million dirhams, while its employees donated 250 thousand dirhams, and the Sharjah Cooperative Society with an amount of 1.5 million dirhams. One million dirhams, and the Arada Real Estate Development Group with an amount of 2.5 million dirhams, while its employees donated 125 thousand dirhams.

The Emirates Stone Company also donated 250,000 dirhams, and Sultan bin Huyden Al Ketbi and his sons contributed 100,000 dirhams to the campaign.

The Sharjah Charity Association received 250,000 dirhams from the “Dirham of Praise” initiative, 250,000 dirhams from the “Your old are new” project, 350,000 dirhams from the association’s “General Contributions” project, and 100,000 from the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship (Sheraa).

Among the donations for the campaign are one million dirhams from the GMS company, one million dirhams from the Mega Mall commercial center, 500 thousand dirhams from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its institutions, 200 thousand dirhams from the University Hospital in Sharjah, and 100 thousand dirhams from the national network for communication. An amount of one million dirhams, in addition to another contribution to a shelter in the amount of one million dirhams.

The campaign also received donations from various institutions, including 100,000 dirhams from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), 500,000 dirhams from the Bee’ah Group, 100,000 dirhams from Fast Contracting Company, 100,000 dirhams from the Tilal Real Estate Group, and 100,000 dirhams from the Be’ah Group. Cannon Investments.

The Sharjah Club also allocated the proceeds of its stores for a week to support the campaign, and the campaign received donations of 100,000 dirhams from the International Photography Festival (Exposure).

The campaign also received many contributions via text messages that it launched through the companies “Etisalat” and “Du”, which express the role of each donation, whatever its size, in making a difference for those affected by the earthquake.