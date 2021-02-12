In Russia, over the past day, 15,089 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 4,042,837, the infection control operational headquarters said in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (2139), St. Petersburg (1134) and the Moscow region (842). Least of all – in the Magadan region (8), the Jewish Autonomous Region (4) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3).

During the day, 507 deaths were detected, for the entire period of the pandemic – 79 194.

The daily rate of recovery was 20,720, the total – 3,559,142.