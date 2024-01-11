To complete the immense family of Intel processors, the company also presented the non-Ultra mobile line during CES 2024.

The fourteenth generation of Intel chips it is truly vast, and as we have known for some time now, it is a family of hybrid processors, where only some models benefit from a completely new architecture. For example, Meteor Lake it arrived only for the Core Ultra range with the entire list of desktop products and a good part of the mobile chips which instead had to “settle” for a Refresh version of the already known Raptor Lake. After having told you about the desktop SKUs, it is time to discover the entire mobile line which remained anchored to Raptor Lake but still received some interesting improvements, sending the complete switch back to the new architecture with the next generation.

A general overview An overview of the key points of the Intel Core Raptor Lake-HX Refresh line During CES 2024 Intel showed and talked in depth about laptop CPUs Raptor Lake-HX Refresh, whose highlights are faster clocks and improved I/O support for high-end devices. These improvements will guarantee superior performance compared to the previous thirteenth generation. One of the new features consists inincreased turbo frequency up to 5.8 GHz thus increasing gaming performance by 17% and multitasking performance is up to 51% faster. This is also thanks to 24 cores, divided into 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores for 32 threadscharacteristics that we find in the processor Intel Core i9-14900HX, the new top of the line-up. Support for DDR5-5600 memories completes the performance picture.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Thunderbolt 5 offers 80 gigabits per second of bidirectional bandwidth, effectively doubling what can be achieved with Thunderbolt 4. Wireless features include integrated Wi-Fi 6E and the new Intel Wi-Fi 7 in addition to Support Bluetooth 5.4.

Intel Raptor Lake-HX A table showing all the HX variants of Intel's new 14th generation chips As we have already told you, the top of the range of this family is theIntel Core i9-14900HX which will offer the same configuration 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core of the Core i9-13900HX chip for a total of 32 threads.

Intel Raptor Lake-HX A table showing all the HX variants of Intel's new 14th generation chips As we have already told you, the top of the range of this family is theIntel Core i9-14900HX which will offer the same configuration 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core of the Core i9-13900HX chip for a total of 32 threads.

One step below we find theIntel Core i7-14700HX that he will present 8 P-Core and an unprecedented 12 E-Core configuration which is 50% more E-Core than the Core i7-13700HX reaching 28 threads overall, compared to 24 in the last generation. Finally, we have the Core i5-14500HX that he will use 6 P-Core and 8 E-Corethe same configuration as the 13500HX for a total of 20 threads. In addition to these changes, the 14th Generation Raptor Lake-HX Refresh CPUs will offer a measurable clock speed increase. a boost of more than 200 MHz, exactly as happened with the Raptor Lake-S Refresh desktop chips. Furthermore, in these new processors we find an increase in cache and a better quality of the thermal casings to keep consumption at bay more efficiently. A graph showing the performance of the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX chips Intel has carried out tests, comparing its CPUs with AMD's Dragon Range-HX chips, where the top of the range Core i9-14900HX offers up to 37% faster gaming speed at 1080p High settings and it is also faster than the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, a processor enhanced by 3D V-Cache. Since these are internal tests, it is right to take these data with caution and only direct comparisons once the products are available on the market will be able to confirm the gap with the competition.