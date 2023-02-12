The Habib-i-Nejar Mosque in the province of Hatay was destroyed by an earthquake in Turkey. This was reported on February 12 by the TV channel TRT Haber.

It is believed that the mosque was built in 638, when Muslim Arabs ruled in the provincial capital of Antakya. It is recognized as the first mosque of Anatolia and the Turkish Republic.

After the tremors, almost the entire building of the mosque collapsed. Only a few walls and a section of the roof remained standing.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 29,605 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured. The World Health Organization also announced the death of more than 8.5 thousand people in Syria.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish emergency management, the earthquake had the effect of the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

According to Bloomberg, the earthquakes caused damage to the Turkish economy in the amount of $84 billion, which is 10% of the country’s GDP. Of this amount, damage to residential buildings amounted to $70.8 billion.