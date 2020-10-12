On Monday, 1478 new cases of infection with the corona virus were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people exposed to Kovid-19 so far has reached 148298. The state has confirmed 21 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,645.

“During the last 24 hours, due to the infection of corona virus in the state, three each in Indore and Jabalpur, two each in Khargone, Neemuch and Khandwa, and Bhopal, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Betul,” said a Madhya Pradesh health officer. , Rewa, Damoh, Umaria and Harda, one patient has been confirmed dead.

He said, so far 638 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state in Indore, while 427 in Bhopal, 97 in Ujjain, 116 in Sagar, 182 in Jabalpur and 146 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts. The official said that on Monday, maximum 453 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Indore district, while 203 in Bhopal, 106 in Sehore, 54 in Gwalior and 95 in Jabalpur.

He said that out of a total of 1,48,298 infected people in the state till now, 1,30,721 patients have gone healthy and 14,932 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that 1,702 patients were discharged from the hospital on Monday after recovering.