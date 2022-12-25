Dubai Police reported that the number of beneficiaries from traffic campaigns amounted to 147,561 beneficiaries, and the number of beneficiaries from traffic lectures reached 68,921 beneficiaries, while the number of beneficiaries from social media platforms during the past three years reached 10 million, 140 thousand and 829 beneficiaries.

This came during the briefing of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, on the progress of work in the General Traffic Department, within the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, and listened to an explanation about the strategic indicators of the General Traffic Department, aimed at reducing the number of deaths resulting from road accidents. per 100,000 population, through qualified specialized human cadres, and the use of the latest smart technologies and artificial intelligence programs in traffic control.

He also reviewed the statistics of traffic violations for the year 2021, the areas with the most violations, the most edited texts of violations, the most types of vehicles committing violations, in addition to the statistics of the seizure teams, which are the pedestrian team, the mass transit team, and the bicycle and scooter team.

He listened to an explanation about the workflow in managing traffic accidents, in addition to the causes and types of traffic accidents, the top 10 streets in which accidents were recorded, the nationalities and ages of the perpetrators of traffic accidents, the locations of traffic accidents, and the hot spots in which accidents are frequent.

He also listened to an explanation about the traffic campaigns that were implemented during the past year, which were pedestrian safety, sudden deviation, Ramadan without accidents, back to school, speeding is deadly, and not leaving enough distance.

The General Traffic Department participated in 469 events this year, compared to 300 events last year, and the number of processions reached 253 this year, compared to 149 processions last year.

In addition, Al-Marri reviewed the statistics of the Traffic Institute last year, which held 20 courses for deducting traffic points from which 47 people benefited, 31 traffic safety courses for drivers from which 765 people benefited, 87 internal and external courses from which 1379 people benefited, and 52 courses for the smart training center that benefited. 1451 people, and 16 training courses for 16 private security companies, benefiting 466 security guards.