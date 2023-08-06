The ratio of the current account surplus to China’s GDP was 1.7 percent over the same period, according to the China National Foreign Exchange Commission.

The data showed that the surplus in goods trade amounted to $293.3 billion, while the deficit in services trade amounted to $102.1 billion.

For her part, Wang Chunying, vice president of the National Foreign Exchange Commission of the world’s second largest economy, said that the Chinese economy has maintained the trend of recovery and growth momentum during the first half of 2023.

She added that the long-term sound economic fundamentals pursued by the Chinese government will continue to support the basic balance of payments.