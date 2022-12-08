The Deputy Director General of Police Operations in Fujairah, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, revealed that the Fujairah Police General Command seized 43 vehicles and recorded 1469 traffic violations due to the behavior of their drivers far from manifestations of civilized celebration, during the 51st Union Day holiday period, stressing that the duration of the reservation Violating vehicles for up to two months and a fine of 2,000 dirhams, in addition to recording black points for drivers.

Al-Yamahi stated that the most prominent violations were the use of “spray materials” by drivers, the introduction of appendages on vehicles that affect vision and safety, and the provision of sound systems to vehicles, which caused noise, driving the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to the public, driving recklessly, increasing the percentage of coloring, passengers sitting on the windows and exiting the vehicle. Vehicle sunroof and other violations.

Al-Yamahi explained that the drivers whose vehicles were impounded violated the vehicle decorating regulations and the Traffic and Traffic Law, despite the extensive awareness-raising through various media outlets to raise traffic awareness by publishing and clarifying the vehicle decoration controls in a way that reflects the culture of respect for regulations and laws and the concern for public safety.

It is noteworthy that the Fujairah Police General Command has intensively urged through its social media channels all segments of society, citizens and residents, especially youth, to adhere to positive behaviors in the country’s celebrations of the National Day.