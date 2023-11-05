The housing grants exchange service, a joint digital service between the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality, and the Land Department, witnessed through the “Emarati” platform, and within the “Dubai Now” application, 1,463 land grants were offered for exchange between citizens in Dubai, since the launch of the service on July 18 until 25. Last October.

The “Emarati” platform, within the “Dubai Now” application, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, as one of the committee’s initiatives, last February, is enjoying great demand. Of citizens, especially after the Dubai Digital Authority launched the services of the second phase of the platform following the success achieved by the first phase, as it provided them with a unified and comprehensive platform that meets their needs for city services easily, integratedly and safely.

136 Emirati families from Dubai benefited from the housing grant exchange service, as the number of completed applications in the period from July 18 to October 25 of this year reached 68 applications, distributed among the following areas: Al Yalayis area, Al Awir 1 area, Hind 3 and 4 cities, and Nad Hessa area. Wadi Al-Amradi, Mushrif area, and Al-Warqaa 3rd and 4th.

Those wishing to benefit from the “Grants Exchange” service, which is available to citizens benefiting from housing services in the Emirate of Dubai, through the “Emarati” platform in the “Dubai Now” application, can enter the application using the digital ID in order to verify the identity and study the lands they wish to obtain. Their owners exchange them.

The grants offered in the exchange service, amounting to 1,463 grants, are distributed among 23 areas in Dubai, which are: Al Yalayis 5, Al Awir 1, Hind 3 and 4, Wadi Al Amradi, Nad Hessa, Wadi Al Shabak, Al Khawaneej 1 and 2, Mushrif, and Al Warqa 2, 3 and 4. Al Mizhar 1st and 3rd, Nad Al Sheba 3rd and 4th, Al Barsha South 1st and 2nd, Al Quoz 1st, Al Twar 3rd, Oud Al Muteena 1st, and Nad Al Hamar.

The average time required by the beneficiary of the housing grant exchange service to obtain it is five working days, as its users can enter the “Dubai Now” application, choose the appropriate grant from the plots of land on offer, and send a request of interest to the owner of the other grant, who in turn receives an alert about the request. To study it, and if it responds with approval, an exchange agreement is signed between the two parties through a digital signature via the digital ID. After that, the competent authorities study the application and approve it, then comes the stage of paying fees and receiving new land maps.

A customer happiness index survey of the housing grant exchange service conducted by one of the largest international companies specialized in the field of customer service in the region showed that 90% of customers are satisfied with the service, as this survey comes within the framework of the keenness of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality, and the Land Department. To provide government services that meet the aspirations of citizens.

The Housing Grant Exchange Service seeks to organize the exchange of grants, provided that the applicant has not previously exchanged land or housing within the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, taking into account all legal matters and preserving the rights of all parties benefiting from it, and providing it in the unified digital channel. For citizens of the Emirate of Dubai.

The housing grant exchange service is subject to a number of special controls that regulate this process, including that the residential lands that will be exchanged must be free of any legal impediments or rights of others that prevent the completion of the exchange process (real estate rights or mortgage), and that the lands must be undivided and free of… Construction works, and the grant provider must be an individual recipient of the grant.

