Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The results of the current school inspection cycle showed a significant increase in the number of schools that provide services and activities directed to students of determination within the category of “good” or better to 146 schools, compared to 121 schools in the academic year 2018-2019.

The results of the current session revealed that 74% of students of determination receive good or better educational services and activities, compared to 71% in the academic year 2018-2019.

The number of private schools that provide distinguished educational services and activities for students of determination has almost doubled, compared to 7% in the academic year 2018-2019.

On the other hand, the percentage of schools that provide services and activities directed to students of determination within the “weak” category decreased to 3%, after it was 7% in the academic year 2019-2028.

According to the authority’s data, the quality of educational services directed to students of determination in private schools in Dubai was achieved at an “outstanding” level in 24 schools, “very good” in 48 schools, “good” in 75 schools, and at an acceptable level in 45 private schools.

For her part, Fatima Ibrahim Balrahaif, Executive Director of the School Inspection Authority at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, explained that the teams of educational residents observed during the current academic year a significant improvement in the ability of private schools that were subject to school inspections to adapt their educational curricula to meet the needs of students of determination. As well as improving their learning skills.

The results indicate that curricular adaptation processes are of good or better quality in 66% of private schools in Dubai, up from 55% in the 2018-2019 cycle. The percentage of private schools that apply distinct adaptation processes has doubled to 10% during the current cycle. after it was 5% in the 2018-2019 cycle.