The court recovered 146 billion rubles from Norilsk Nickel due to the accident at the thermal power station. Thus, the record claim of Rosprirodnadzor in the amount of 148 billion rubles was partially satisfied. Reported by RIA News…

The Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory partially satisfied the claim of Rosprirodnadzor against the subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEK). “Satisfy the claim, collect 146,177 million rubles,” said judge Natalya Varygina.

At the end of May last year, an oil spill was recorded at TPP-3 in Norilsk. As a result of the depressurization of the tank, 20 thousand cubic meters of diesel fuel spilled out of it. Rosprirodnadzor estimated the damage at 147 billion rubles for water bodies and almost 739 million rubles for soil. In September 2020, Norilsk Nickel presented a plan for the reclamation of lands affected by the fuel spill.