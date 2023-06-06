Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the Dubai government has invested more than 146 billion dirhams in developing the infrastructure of the road network and the mass transit system over the past 18 years to ensure easy and sustainable mobility for all residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai. Pointing out that the mass transit system in Dubai, whose elements are integrated with each other, constitutes the backbone for the movement of residents between the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Tayer’s speech came during the RTA’s participation in the 64th World Summit of the International Federation of Public Transport “UITP”, which was held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, with the participation of 1,900 members from more than 100 countries.

Al Tayer confirmed that the mass transit system in Dubai managed to increase the percentage of trips that take place by means of mass transportation and shared transportation, from 6% in 2006 to 19.4% in 2022, and the authority intends to raise the percentage to 25% in 2030, and it also contributed to bringing about change and development in The culture of the population of all segments towards the use of public transportation, as the strategic and executive plans for roads and transportation in which the authority operates are based on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai. 2050.

Al Tayer added that the city of Dubai is committed to promoting sustainable and innovative mobility, and it has many projects on the ground, as the “environmentally friendly” Dubai Metro is the longest driverless metro system in the world, and it has been transported since its operation in September of 2009 until the beginning of this year. More than 2 billion passengers, and achieved great success in embodying the highest global safety standards, operational efficiency and punctuality of flights by 99.7%, and we also have ambitious plans, consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, regarding carbon emissions and the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which It is hosted by the United Arab Emirates this year.

He added that the commitment to sustainable mobility was translated into the “Dubai Urban 2040” plan, as it is a human-centered plan that focuses on the integration of land use, transportation planning, the use of sustainable means of transportation and the achievement of the twenty-minute city.

Al Tayer pointed to the importance of the Global Summit of the International Federation of Public Transport, in discussing and presenting the latest innovations and sustainability practices in mass transportation, and increasing the share of public transportation in meeting the daily movement requirements of the population, praising the hosting of the city of Barcelona, ​​which is unique with its stunning historical architecture and unique urban planning system. For the global event that brings together heads of transportation authorities and institutions, heads of manufacturers and experts, to exchange knowledge and experiences to shape the future of urban mobility.

Al Tayer said that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working to strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, by experimenting with operating different types of self-driving vehicles, air taxis, and marine means of transport, with the aim of achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart self-driving mobility, which aims to transform 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai will be self-driving trips through various means of transportation by 2030.

He added that the authority has made great strides in achieving the objectives of this strategy, as more than 10% of the total trips in Dubai for the year 2022 have become self-driving trips, through the Dubai Metro, which operates without a driver, indicating that the end of the current year 2023 will witness the operation of the company’s vehicles. Cruise is self-driving to provide taxi service and electronic booking service, and Dubai will be the first city in the world outside the United States of America in the commercial operation of the company’s self-driving vehicles, explaining that the authority’s innovative mobility projects are the result of cooperation between the Dubai government and a number of leading technology companies to achieve the vision of the authority In: “Global Leadership in Easy and Sustainable Mobility.”

At the global event, the authority presented a number of strategic initiatives, ambitious plans and future projects, including the “electric bus” experiment and the “cruise vehicle” project. The authority’s platform also included the “air taxi” project, which the authority is implementing in cooperation with (Skyports) and (Juppy) companies. It is expected to be operational by 2026, with Dubai becoming the first city in the world to have an advanced vertical take-off and landing network. The platform also included the “Yandex with Talabat” experience for cargo transportation, and the launch of delivery robots powered by autonomous vehicle technology.