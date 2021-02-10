In Russia, over the past day, 14,494 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 4,012,710. The operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel.

14494 new cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most of the new infections were detected in Moscow (1441), St. Petersburg (1169) and the Moscow region (650). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (8), Chukotka (2) and Nenets (1) Autonomous Districts.

During the day, 536 deaths were detected, over the entire period of the pandemic – 78,134.

The daily rate of recovery was 22,575, the total – 3,516,461.