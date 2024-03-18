In collaboration between the Migration's national institute (INM), the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard and some federal authorities with the support of Ferrocarriles de Mexico (Ferromex), the humanitarian rescue of 144 people in an irregular situation in the country who were at the railway point known as 'Hermanas', in the municipality of Escobedo, Coahuila, was carried out.

After carrying out an exhaustive medical examination, federal immigration agents confirmed that all those rescued were in vulnerable conditions and were traveling irregularly.

It should be noted that the rescue included 79 single adults and 13 children and adolescents who were traveling without companions, mostly from Honduraswith a representative of Guatemala.

In addition, 52 people belonging to 20 family units were identified, coming from different Latin American countries, such as ColombiaCuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru.

It is important to highlight that all the members of these family units are under the protection of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) of the state.

Adults traveling alone were transferred to the INM facilities for the corresponding administrative procedures, while those who are part of family units receive the necessary support and attention from the state authorities.