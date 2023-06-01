The Dubai Health Authority announced that the number of licensed health facilities during the first quarter of this year reached 143, with a growth of 11.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of licensed health facilities in Dubai to 4,609 facilities.

The authority stated that it had received more than 6,500 applications to obtain a professional license to work in the emirate during the first quarter of this year, while the total number of health professionals currently licensed is 56,239 health professionals. The increasing demand on the part of health care companies and service providers within the health sector reflects the extent of confidence that Dubai enjoys regionally and globally as a major center for health and treatment services, thanks to its advanced medical infrastructure and the provision of the best capabilities that enhance the readiness of the health sector, by providing it with medical facilities. It is one of the latest and best in the world, with highly qualified staff and highly developed technologies, which enables it to provide the best diagnostic and treatment services that follow the highest international standards.

According to the authority’s announcement, the licensed facilities in Dubai included 52 hospitals, 77 specialized clinics, 58 one-day surgery centers, 82 general dental clinics, 122 general clinics, 1,325 pharmacies, 414 optical centers, 160 home care, and 57 alternative medicine centers. .

Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Authority, confirmed that the growth of investment in health facilities reflects the great confidence that the emirate enjoys as an ideal destination for health investment, and confirms its competitiveness and the efficiency of its modern infrastructure, and the completion and development of legislation regulating the health sector. The growth also reflects the vision The ambition that stands behind the development of the health sector and its ability to adapt to various circumstances, similar to other vital sectors that are witnessing steady development and growth in Dubai.

Al-Mulla pointed out the great attention paid by the authority to motivate and encourage investors, through a package of governmental facilities that contributed effectively to establishing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for medical tourism, as it ranked first in the Arab world and sixth in the world in this field, according to the global index for medical tourism issued by the center. International Healthcare Research.

Al-Mulla praised the cooperation and close partnership between the authority and the private medical sector, to achieve more achievements that serve the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable health system that works to consolidate Dubai’s global position as an ideal destination for tourism and investment.

Dubai has witnessed a great demand in the field of medical tourism within various medical specialties during the past year, which reflects greatly the excellence of the health and medical care sector in the emirate, and the efficiency of its world-class infrastructure, with its advanced facilities, specialized cadres and medical staff working in it, which gives Dubai A privileged position as a global destination for medical tourism, according to the leadership’s vision of providing a high-end health model that provides a safe and distinguished recovery environment in various medical specialties, and provides the best quality diagnostic and treatment services. A report issued by the authority showed that the emirate received more than 674 thousand health tourists from around the world during the past year.

The report indicated the large boom in medical expenses for health tourists in Dubai, as the total of those expenses in the same year exceeded 992 million dirhams, an increase of 262 million dirhams from 2021.

