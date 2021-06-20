A resident of the Scottish city of Falkirk lost 77 kilograms after she saw herself in a photo from a party and realized that it was time to change her lifestyle. This is reported by the New York Post.

After her father died suddenly of cancer in 2010, Laura Falkirk, then 21, began to eat up stress with fast food. She almost never cooked her own food. The Scottish woman led a secluded life and gained weight. At its peak, the balance arrow showed a mark of 143 kilograms.

She realized that it was time to change her lifestyle when she saw herself in a photo from a party and burst into tears. Another motivating factor was the Scottish woman’s desire to become a mother. “I needed to lose weight in order to have a baby, because the doctors told me that the extra pounds could prevent me from getting pregnant,” Falkirk explained.

The Scottish woman joined the weight loss program and bought a recipe book for a healthy lifestyle. In the first year, she lost almost 54 kilograms and was finally able to get pregnant. After giving birth, Falkirk left 13 extra pounds, but gradually she got rid of them too.

“I had ups and downs, but I was determined to reach the goal,” – said the Scottish woman. She now weighs 65 kilograms.

“My life has completely changed. Now I am much more confident in myself. I used to be afraid to go out with my friends because I was worried that everyone would look at me, ”Falkirk admitted. The woman stressed that some acquaintances even stopped recognizing her, which she is very flattered.

