Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has completed the planting of 14,200 brown trees in Jebel Hafeet National Park, as part of efforts to rehabilitate species in protected areas.

As part of its future plan, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is working to enhance awareness at the national level about the environmental and economic importance of this type of tree and the importance of preserving it, in addition to implementing more comprehensive and specialized research programs for this species, and declaring more protected or important areas in which there are more This type, and activating the role of monitoring with partners for violations of cutting operations and illegal trade in them, and the organization of overgrazing.

Protection efforts are directed towards this type of local trees due to their environmental and economic importance, especially for the honey production sector due to the long flowering period and the quality of honey produced from the nectar of tamarind flowers, in addition to the high value of the resulting firewood. Samer trees are considered a habitat for some plants and animals, and their leaves and horn-shaped fruits are distinguished by a good level of digestible protein, they are rich in minerals, resist drought and tolerate harsh climatic conditions, and their seeds are rich in crude protein and phosphorous, and the various plant parts are suitable as food for wild and domesticated animals.

Part of the cultivation of brown trees in Jebel Hafeet (from the source)

Samar trees are found naturally in mountainous areas with gravel soil and wadis, and the most important areas of their spread are the Jebel Hafeet region. And it is considered one of the best local trees for the purposes of natural coordination, due to its resistance to drought conditions and high temperatures.

Samer trees are considered one of the most important wild habitats in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the most vulnerable to threats resulting from some human activities, and they are among the local trees protected under Cabinet Resolution No. (18) of 2018 regarding the cultivation of local plants and nature conservation, as well as Federal Law No. 24 of the year. 1999, as these trees do not have to be cut down, moved and replanted if necessary.

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi statistics indicate that brown trees are found in Al Ain city with 351 thousand trees, and in Abu Dhabi city there are 245 thousand trees, and in Al Dhafra region there are 230 thousand trees, and all of these trees are planted, while natural trees exist in small quantities and numbers.

The most prominent threats to brown trees are loss and degradation of habitats, harvesting their wood for use as fuel in camping, urban development and the growing infrastructure, and overgrazing.

Combat Desertification

The UAE is considered one of the leading countries in the world in the field of combating desertification, as its efforts are to increase the area of ​​forests and the spread of green areas and vegetation cover on a large scale, in addition to increasing the number of reserves within the Zayed Network for Natural Reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the implementation of many projects and initiatives to cultivate Trees, including palm trees, forest trees and fruit trees. During the past year, the authority has implemented initiatives and projects to rehabilitate natural habitats and enhance vegetation cover in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including a project to scatter more than 1,000,000 seeds of local wild plants that include selected groups of wild plant species such as Ghaf, Samar, Ghadha, Ramt, and Adha. , The tribe, the feather, the almarkh, the shu’a, and other species, within (100) sites in a number of natural reserves managed by the authority, with the aim of supporting the seed stock in the different types of soil in the emirate.