The number of government schools teaching Chinese at the state level has increased to 142 schools, distributed over 73 in Dubai and the northern regions, and 69 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The number of students studying the Chinese language is 45,317 male and female students at all levels of study, in government schools at the state level.

The Ministry of Education launched the project to introduce Chinese language teaching in government schools, in September 2019, and approved the application of the program in government schools as a third language, in addition to English and Arabic, during the experimental application period. The number of schools applying the Chinese language reached 142 at the state level.

Students of the Emirati School receive 90 minutes per week of Chinese language skills through dialogue and conversation methods, and familiarization with the customs and traditions of Chinese culture, with two sessions per week. The number of Chinese language teachers reached 185 teachers nationwide.

The adoption of the Chinese language in public schools came as part of a treaty to deepen joint relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China in the field of education.



