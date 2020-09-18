In the last 24 hours in Gujarat, 16 people died due to corona virus ie Kovid-19 infection, taking the total deaths to 3289 and 1410 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of infected to 120498. .

In the last 24 hours, due to the recovery of 1293 more people, the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals so far has increased to 101101. After a decrease in active cases for the third consecutive day, some increase has been recorded in it today. Today, maximum four deaths occurred in Surat and Rajkot, three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and two in Gandhinagar.

According to a senior health department official, out of those who have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in the state, 203 are from Ahmedabad, 107 Vadodara, 210 Rajkot, 116 Jamnagar, 50 Banaskantha and 252 from Surat. The number of active cases has increased to 16108 today, of which 98 people are on ventilators. A total of 36.78 lakh people have been screened so far while 6 lakh people are in Quarantine.

Let us know that former Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel has been found infected with Kovid-19. Health officials gave this information on Friday. Superintendent of Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, Dr. Niyati Lakhani said that her samples were collected for RT-PCR and antigen screening after one of her assistants was found infected. Lakhmani said, he was confirmed infected during the antigen test, while the RT-PCR test report is yet to come.