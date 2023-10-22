Group claims that governments have used the defense of democracy to promote “censorship” on social media

Journalists, artists, writers, activists, technology professionals and academics launched this Saturday (October 21, 2023) a manifesto for freedom of expression. In the document, they state that the text is a “warns about the increase in international censorship, which threatens to erode centuries-old democratic norms”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 4 MB).

In all, 141 people signed the document until Saturday night. The manifesto says that across the world, government actors, social media companies, universities and NGOs are increasingly working together toto “monitor citizens and steal their voices”.

“These large-scale coordinated efforts are sometimes called the ‘Censorship Industrial Complex’”highlighted the manifesto.

The text released by professionals stated that some countries and institutions carry out the so-called “Censorship Industrial Complex”. Among them are:

India;

Türkiye;

Germany; It is

the STF (Supreme Federal Court) of Brazil.

“The German Legislature and the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court are criminalizing political speech”they say.

“In other countries, measures such as Ireland’s ‘Hate Speech’ Bill, Scotland’s Hate Crime Act, The UK’s Online Safety Bill and Australia’s ‘Disinformation’ Bill threaten to severely restrict expression and create a chilling effect.”says the text.

The group says misinformation is “a real problem”but they claim that agencies created for this fight are, in reality, creating censorship of users on social networks.

“Open expression is a central pillar of a free society and is essential for holding governments accountable, empowering vulnerable groups, and reducing the risk of tyranny”they declared, in a note.

The manifesto also highlighted that the “censorship in the name of ‘preserving democracy’” reverses the system and creates a “ideological control”, Besides being “counterproductive”since “it sows distrust, encourages radicalization and delegitimizes the democratic process”.

The group stated that the “freedom of expression is essential to guarantee our security against abuses of state power” and highlighted 3 important points in this fight:

we call on governments and international organizations to fulfill their responsibilities to the people and uphold article 19 of the UDHR (Universal Declaration of Human Rights); we call on technology corporations to commit to protecting the digital public square as defined in article 19 of the UDHR and to refrain from politically motivated censorship, censorship of dissenting voices and censorship of political opinion; It is We ask the general public to join us in the fight to preserve the democratic rights of the people. Legislative changes are not enough. We must also build an atmosphere of freedom of expression from the ground up, rejecting the climate of intolerance that encourages self-censorship and that creates unwanted personal conflicts for many. Instead of fear and dogmatism, we recommend embracing inquiry and debate.

Among the signatories of the manifesto are: