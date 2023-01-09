The Director of Social Aid at the Sharjah Social Services Department, Alia Al Zaabi, confirmed that the number of beneficiaries of urgent assistance provided to families exposed to emergency conditions; reached 141 families; During the last quarter of the year 2022, in order to ensure that these families enjoy a decent and safe life.

She explained that cases of urgent intervention are identified through the periodic research conducted by the department to identify the cases of families, or through the study of new applications received.

The intervention is represented in providing the necessary supplies of foodstuffs, either through the bishma card issued by the cooperative society in Sharjah and presented to the needy family, or an amount of money, medical medicines, or other necessary supplies, as the field team delivers urgent assistance within less than 24 hours. After confirming the case and its eligibility for assistance.

Al-Zaabi added that the urgent intervention assistance provided by the department; It is one of the social security services concerned with supporting and empowering families with limited incomes and bringing them to a decent standard of living, enabling them to live in dignity and independence, and providing them with a decent life and social well-being, noting that the department takes the initiative to reach all beneficiary groups, especially People with necessary or urgent needs, and search for them and reach them in their homes through trained and qualified practical teams and technical systems in order to reach the beneficiaries and enable them to face their circumstances and bring them to the safety line.