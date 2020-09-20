On Sunday, 1407 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Gujarat, taking the number of infected to 123337 in the state. The state health department gave this information. The department said that the death toll rose to 3322 with 17 deaths. The department said in a release that today a total of 1204 patients were discharged in the state, which increased the total number of cured people in the state to 103775. The state now has 16240 under-treated patients.

At the same time, with the arrival of 183 new patients of Kovid-19 in Ahmedabad district on Sunday, the total number of infected people increased to 34941. The Health Department of Gujarat gave this information. According to the department, due to the death of four more patients in the same period, the number of people who lost their lives in the district increased to 1798.

The department said that 145 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district after recovering during this period, taking the number of patients who have been cured so far to 29121. The department said that 161 new cases were reported from urban areas while 22 patients were found from rural parts of the district. He said that the four patients who died on Sunday were all from urban areas.