The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 1,401 new cases of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and 1,374 new cases of people infected with the virus were cured, and three cases died as a result of the repercussions of infection with «Corona».

The Ministry stated that, in line with the plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the Corona virus and those who had contact with it and isolating them, 244 thousand and 880 new examinations were conducted, during the past 24 hours, for different groups in society, using the best and latest examination techniques. Medical.

She added that intensifying investigation and examination procedures, and expanding the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 1,401 new cases of Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 551,430 cases.

The Ministry announced the death of three infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1642 cases.

And she revealed that 1,374 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) have fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 531,459 cases.

The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 117,863 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided, to date, 11 million and 822 thousand and 54 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 119.53 doses per 100 Person.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

