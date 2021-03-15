Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a company to compensate a driver with an amount of 14,000 dirhams, after it presented him with a job offer with it, then withdrew from completing his employment after he signed the contract, indicating that the contract included all the conditions and specifications related to the work contract, and the company is in breach of its promise not to Implement it.

The details of the case are due to a driver filing a lawsuit against one of the companies, in which he demanded to compel it to pay him 14 thousand dirhams in compensation for damages while obliging it to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the company offered him to work for it, and he canceled his residency from his workplace and went to work except It started to procrastinate, which led to his damage and bear the costs of canceling his residency with the old sponsor and compensating him for remaining in the house without work for eight months.

While the company’s agent acknowledged the fact that it offered work to the plaintiff and justified the plaintiff’s failure to accept due to work conditions, he argued that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case and that it is within the jurisdiction of the labor court.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is proven from the lawsuit papers that the defendant company submitted a job offer to the plaintiff to work as a light car driver, with a total salary of 2,100 dirhams, and the plaintiff accepted the offer submitted to him and signed the offer the next day, and the defendant did not deny that. The claimant to cancel the residency of the previous sponsor until he joins the new job.

The court indicated that the job offer, the case document, included all the conditions and specifications related to the employment contract, and the company would be unilaterally bound by that promise, and breaching its promise not to implement it after the plaintiff accepted that promise, and accordingly is obligated to compensate him for the damages it suffered as a result of Failure to fulfill its promise, which leads to the error being provided by the company, and the court ruled obliging the company to pay the driver 14,000 dirhams while obliging it to pay the expenses.

